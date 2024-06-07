Beyond The Headlines: Clinique and La Mer scientific advances, Rihanna announces hair care line
07 Jun 2024 --- This week in industry news, Clinique and La Mer attended the annual Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education (SCALE) Conference backed by new strategic collaborations with dermatologists, and Rihanna revealed Fenty Hair. Meanwhile, ELF Beauty presented a short film at the Tribeca Festival.
Business news
The Estée Lauder Companies’ (ELC) Clinique and La Mer showcased their scientific research and strategic collaborations in dermatology at the SCALE Conference. During the event, both brands showcased the science and impact of their skin care products, with emphasis on how their innovations could help reshape the landscape of dermatological skin care. The presentations from ELC at the conference showcased: a multi-action facial night cream to deliver ageless benefits overnight and over time and a complex of three marine extracts exhibiting “retinol-like” anti-aging mechanisms without stimulating an acute inflammatory response.
Boston-based private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners announced that its portfolio company, Suave Brands Company, completed the acquisition of the ChapStick brand from Haleon. This transaction also resulted in Haleon becoming a shareholder in Suave Brands Company.
Celebrity announcements
Rihanna announced on Instagram that she will launch a hair care line, Fenty Hair. The range will feature a “flexible line of products for every hair want,” with each product designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, says the singer and business mogul.
Selfridges partnered with Refy on a new beauty retail concept, The Beauty Spot. The collaboration will feature exclusive events and limited edition merch from the four-month brand residency. Selfridges recently completed a 12-month Beauty Hall renovation at its flagship store in London. One of the Beauty Hall’s updates is the introduction of The Beauty Spot. The partnership with Refy marks the beginning of a series of exclusive brand residencies.
To commemorate MAC’s Viva Glam lipstick turning 30, the makeup brand made Kim Petras the next face of the product. Petras was the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy Award and hit number one on the Billboard charts. Every year, MAC donates proceeds to various charitable causes. This year, the company is dedicating profits to support AIDS research and to local organizations for gender, racial and environmental equality. Since its inception, Viva Glam has raised half a billion dollars for charity.
Expanding outside of beauty
ELF Beauty debuted the latest episode of its documentary series “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” 23rd Tribeca Festival. The short film featured Chella Man and his journey as a deaf genderqueer artist and was entered into the 2024 Tribeca X Award Competition. The short film The Chella Man “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” short is shown on the official Tribeca Festival schedule with additional mini-documentaries in the series. The short featuring Chella Man was entered in the juried category Tribeca X Content Creator/Influencer and competed for the Tribeca X Social Impact and Tribeca X Environmental Impact awards.
To celebrate Pride month, the beauty arm of Givenchy launched a Givenchy Pride pop-up on Roblox. The virtual gaming platform’s pop-up will highlight a different virtual content creator each week who will present an exclusive digital item and curate a selection of the platform’s best digital items in Pride colors. Participants can collect rainbow-colored 4G logos and step on the Pride-themed podium wearing one of the signature Givenchy Pride pop-up makeup looks.
Product launches
PDO Max announced the US launch of its latest product, LúmEnvy, a skin care solution enriched with salmon DNA, glutathione, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide. LúmEnvy is a brightening booster that improves the appearance of skin pigmentation and texture. It is formulated with vitamins and amino acids to restore brightness and promote skin health. LúmEnvy skin serum uses polynucleotides derived from salmon DNA, which can enhance collagen production and stimulate skin regeneration at the cellular level.
WTHR released a performance skin care line using renewable microalgae oil to protect, cleanse and restore skin that spends all day outside. The skin care brand said that outdoor athletes are particularly exposed to the harmful effects of UV radiation, with studies showing they do not consistently protect or care for their skin, leaving them vulnerable to skin damage. WTHR’s product line is designed for the core needs of outdoor athletes, with a three-part system that “encourages proactive skin care.”
By Sabine Waldeck