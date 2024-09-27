Beyond The Headlines: Coty targets innovation with new scientific board, Lush line inspired by The Body Shop
27 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Coty created a Scientific Advisory Board to boost research in skin care, and Azelis partnered with Citróleo Group to bring sustainable ingredients to Asian countries. Meanwhile, L’Oreal skin care brands released an educational program designed to keep kids safe from the sun.
Business news
Coty said its first Scientific Advisory Board brings together scientific experts from diverse technical disciplines. Selected for their expertise and contribution to new research, the members will convene twice a year to inform and create breakthrough innovations with Coty’s R&D team and try to strengthen Coty’s efforts “to shape the future of skin care.”
Azelis began a regional distribution agreement with Citróleo Group, a developer of 100% natural, sustainable ingredients and actives used in personal care products. Azelis will distribute Citróleo Group’s ingredients portfolio across India, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. The ingredient developer’s botanical actives, oils and butter provide benefits such as moisturizing, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. It sources its ingredients mainly from the Amazon rainforest, which can be used for skin and hair care formulations.
Brand initiatives
L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty skin care brands CeraVe and La Roche-Posay partnered with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD, to develop Sun Heroes, an educational program that is designed to keep kids safe from the sun and reduce skin cancer across all ages by teaching healthy sun habits early on. The program aims to educate a new generation on the importance of adequate sun protection in early childhood. Over 2,000 Sun Heroes (licensed healthcare providers) are registered across 48 states. Organizers say the program hit a milestone with over 234,000 children trained to be Sun Heroes.
Estée Lauder launched its inaugural Emerging Leaders Beautiful Forces grants, furthering the brand’s commitment to women’s leadership. The initiative aims to deepen the brand’s investment in supporting emerging women leaders globally and help advance their influence and impact. Launched in 2022, the Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders Fund, a charitable fund under the Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, supports global organizations that provide opportunities for leadership development, cultivate supportive communities and advocate for emerging leaders.
Well People became the industry’s most Environmental Working Group (EWG) Verified color cosmetics brand with 100 products. It recently launched the Supernatural Complexion Stick, the first product to be EWG Verified at launch. The EWG mark means the products do not contain any ingredients on EWG’s list of “unacceptable” ingredients with health, ecotoxicity and contamination concerns.
Product launches
Lush launched a collection inspired by The Body Shop’s best-selling products by reformulating over a dozen of the vegan beauty chain’s “greatest hits” across hair, body and skin care. Lush founder Mark Constantine began his career as a supplier to The Body Shop. The products are available online and will be stocked in stores starting in November.
Ulta partnered with Mini Brands to develop a collection of toy beauty products. The miniature replicas will be sold in mystery packs to attract the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers. The packs, which will be sold online and in Ulta stores nationwide starting in October, include 68 toy replicas of signature products from brands such as Ouai, ELF Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics and NYX Professional.
Weleda expanded its facial care portfolio with its Smoothing Face Care and Face Cleansers range. Available in October, the new additions blend plant-rich ingredients to achieve moisturized and healthy-looking skin. Weleda aims to provide sustainable personal care with “good for people and the planet” and “biodynamic” ingredients. The Smoothing Care Line includes a day cream, night cream, and eye cream featuring Wild Rose & White Tea, with a similar benefit to Vitamin C, to protect skin from environmental damage and reduce the first signs of fine lines and wrinkles.
Manscaped launched The Chairman Pro electric foil shaver and The Chairman Pro Package face shaving kit. The shaver has an interchangeable dual-head system and a gel and serum. The Chairman Pro is touted to be gentle on the skin and tough on hair, helping to reduce common shaving irritations. The kit includes two interchangeable blade heads with SkinSafe Technology, the SkinSafe Four-Blade Foil and the SkinSafe Stubble Trimmer.
