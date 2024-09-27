THG expands Provenance partnership to validate green claims for products on Lookfantastic and Dermstore
27 Sep 2024 --- THG Beauty will use Provenance to validate and amplify green claims for products sold on its Lookfantastic and Dermstore websites.
“Part of THG’s core sustainability vision is to use our scale and partnerships to promote and embed sustainability into everything we do. Expanding our partnership with Provenance is a testament to this commitment,” says Mark Jones, chief sustainability officer at THG.
“We are dedicated to supporting our brands and brand partners in their sustainability efforts and ensuring our customers have access to transparent and credible information, and by providing the tools to verify and communicate sustainability claims, we are fostering a more informed and conscious consumer base.”
The sustainability data platform already supports THG’s Cult Beauty brand.
Sustainability growth
The online retailers’ brands will be able to publish fact-checked sustainability claims for their beauty products. Data from Cult Beauty shows that customers are 1.6% more likely to purchase from brands that use Provenance’s verified sustainability claims.
According to research from New York University, US, products marketed as sustainable are growing 2.7 times faster than the rest of the market.
The partnership will provide sustainability widgets on product pages and leverage Provenance’s data to drive a range of marketing tactics, including search and filter discovery, social media campaigns, email marketing and its loyalty program.
“Provenance’s partnership with THG Beauty marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive transparency in the beauty industry,” says Jessi Baker, founder of Provenance.
“We are thrilled to see our platform expanding to Dermstore and Lookfantastic, enabling more brands to communicate on sustainability in a compliant, customer-friendly way and to start to generate a return on their sustainability investments.”
THG Beauty highlights the growing regulatory demand for accurate green claims in the beauty industry, driven by global standards such as the EU’s Green Claims Directive, the UK’s Green Claims Code and the anticipated updates to the FTC’s Green Guide in the US.
Last week, THG reported earnings that missed analysts’ estimates and said it may spin off its technology platform, Ingenuity, to help boost its bottom line.
By Sabine Waldeck