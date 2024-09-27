Quadpack unveils ergonomic and “hassle-free” refillable Arena jar for face creams
27 Sep 2024 --- Quadpack introduces the Arena jar, featuring “minimalist elegance” with a broad base and a low height. Designed for “clean and comfortable” usage, the packaging is developed for easy refilling and recycling efficiencies.
The 50ml jar has a PET outer wall, PP refill and a PP cap. The two-part cap is engineered to facilitate complex decorations while reducing both weight and material. The PET and PP components are easily taken apart to facilitate recycling.
A discrete indentation on the rim of the outer jar allows the easy removal of the inner for recycling ease.
“Refilling only works if it’s hassle-free and that’s exactly what Arena delivers,” says Karen Merchán, category manager, Skincare at Quadpack.
“With its clever notch along the edge, there’s no need to put your fingers inside the jar to pull it out. There is also no slipping and you keep your fingers clean. It’s a simple yet highly functional feature that’s characteristic of Arena’s design.”
Thermosealed refills
Refills are thermosealed for lowest material usage. The filler attaches a thermo or conduction seal during the filling process, without the need for a temporary “service” cap.
Arena is designed for face cream, sporting a wider diameter, allowing an easier gesture to pick up more product, using one or more fingers.
Arena is manufactured and decorated at Quadpack’s facilities in Germany. A variety of decoration techniques can be applied to create the desired look and feel, including solid or translucent color injection, silk screening, full-cover hot foil stamping and matte lacquering.
Last July, Quadpack merged with PSB Industries into a single beauty packaging giant. The company has since made moves to expand Creative Hub in the US to provide broader personalized personal care packaging services.
In other beauty packaging advances, Cosmogen developed a blender to match each of the shades of Prada’s new Reveal Foundation. Its exclusive geometric shape, embossed with the brand’s logo, enables a delicate, precise application and a professional result.
By Benjamin Ferrer