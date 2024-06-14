Beyond The Headlines: Kosé’s US debut, Too Faced launch on Amazon
14 Jun 2024 --- In industry news this week, major developments reshaped the beauty sector, with Kosé Corporation’s expansion to the US, Too Faced’s Amazon debut and Jake Paul’s W brand launch signaling shifts in consumer access and preferences.
Business expansions
Kosé Corporation opened its first US store, Maison Kosé, at The Shops at Santa Anita in LA. The store, managed by Kosé America, integrates shopping with entertainment, education and local community interaction. It features products from brands like Decorté and Sekkisei and offers beauty consultations and customized gifting. The Japanese cosmetic company aims to promote J-beauty and healthy skin care in the US market.
Too Faced launched on the US Amazon Premium Beauty store, expanding access to its popular makeup products, including the Better Than Sex Mascara and Born This Way range. Too Faced is the second Estée Lauder brand to join Amazon Premium Beauty. It collaborated with lifestyle content creator Darcy McQueeny to promote the launch. The move aims to reach new beauty consumers and offer current fans convenient delivery.
Omorfia Group, owned by Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group, acquired 100% of The Grooming Company Holding (TGCH) from CedarBridge Capital Partners. This acquisition expands Omorfia’s portfolio to 132 owned and operated salons. TGCH’s brands include N.BAR, 1847, and Sisters Beauty Lounge, with 62 locations across five countries. The move aligns with Omorfia’s growth strategy of targeted bolt-on acquisitions, enhancing its leadership in the Gulf Cooperation Council and MENA beauty sector and supporting global expansion.
Kylie Cosmetics debuted at Ulta Beauty at Target, with lip products like the Matte Lip Kit, Tinted Butter Balm and High Gloss. The expansion follows its 2018 retail launch at Ulta Beauty. Kylie Jenner and executives from Target and Ulta Beauty emphasized the significance of the partnership in enhancing consumer access and convenience. The limited collection is also available online at Target’s website and in stores at Ulta Beauty.
Launches and releases
Rhode Beauty revealed Pocket Blush, a cream blush designed for on-the-go use. The blush is designed to provide a long-wearing, hydrating flush for cheeks and lips, leaving a glowy finish without being greasy. Packaged in a 5.3 g container, it features a lightweight, buildable formula. Rhode said the product is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and dermatologist-tested. The brand suggests using the blush for a monochromatic look or pairing it with their Peptide Lip Tint and Peptide Glazing Fluid for added effects.
MAC launched its limited-edition “40 Shades of Pride” eyeshadow palette, celebrating four decades of MAC Pride. The palette has 40 new and best-selling shades in various textures, with all proceeds benefiting the MAC Viva Glam Fund. Priced at €150 (US$163), the collection highlights the company’s commitment to supporting healthy futures and equal rights. The launch aimed to create limitless looks while giving back to the community.
Professional boxer and entrepreneur, Jake Paul, launched W, a men’s personal care brand. Available in the US at Walmart, everything is under US$10, W offers body wash, body spray and antiperspirant deodorant in three scents: W Original, Fresh Ice and Deep Woods. The products are said to be free from harmful ingredients, infused with vitamins and designed with mood-boosting fragrances. The launch comes ahead of Paul’s anticipated boxing match later this year. The W brand plans to expand its product line this summer.
Bormioli Luigi participated in developing packaging for Scent of Africa, the first African fine fragrance house founded by Tanal Ghandour. The brand, featuring the Eternal Legends collection by perfumers Nathalie Cetto, Olivier Pescheux and Delphine Lebeau, highlighted African mythology with scents like Nigerian ginger and Egyptian geranium. Bormioli Luigi created a 50 mL bottle with a gradient lacquer effect and a cap shaped like Africa. Scent of Africa plans to enter the American and European markets in 2025.
By Venya Patel