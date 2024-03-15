Beyond The Headlines: Lush uses ocean plastic, Unilever promises US$80M investment
15 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Lush switched its packaging to recycled Prevented Ocean Plastic and Unilever said it would US$80 million to expand its Jefferson City, US facility. Meanwhile, Glossier and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) continued their partnership to provide products to the athletes.
Better beauty
Lush introduced certified recycled Prevented Ocean Plastic for 100 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml bottles. Lush has used 100% recycled PET for its clear bottles for over a decade. The brand worked with its suppliers at Spectra Packaging to create a new solution. The Lush Manufacturing sites in Germany and Croatia also rolled out Prevented Ocean Plastic, with Lush North America and Japan to follow later this year.
Amiro, a provider of beauty and skin care tech solutions, continued its mission to make beauty accessible and promote women’s empowerment by introducing its #AmiroInspire initiative. It joined forces with four individuals who, from their wheelchairs, are “enhancing the meaning of beauty.” Through the “Beauty Without Barriers” program, the company looks to break down barriers in pursuing beauty.
Praan Naturals introduced Tagua Seed Powder as a critical ingredient in its selection of 500 certified organic and conventional natural ingredients. Known as vegetable ivory, tagua seeds are prized as a botanical alternative due to their material strength and impressive ivory-like texture. When ground into a fine powder, tagua seeds make a pure white, plant-based exfoliant suited for cleansers and exfoliating products. Sourced from Ecuador, Praan Naturals Tagua Seed Powder is “environmentally responsible” and a natural alternative to synthetic exfoliants and whitening agents. It uses only 100% pure, “ethically harvested” tagua seeds. The powder contains no added fillers or other materials.
Business news
Unilever announced it would invest another US$80 million to expand its Jefferson City facility to produce Liquid IV, a brand within its Health & Wellbeing business. Unilever acquired the science-backed hydration brand in October 2020. It sells consumer wellness drinks containing electrolytes. In January, Unilever invested US$25 million in the facility.
LG Household & Healthcare focused on boosting its presence in Japan with its derma-cosmetics brand, CNP. The K-beauty company will create products for Japanese skin care experts and influencers. The brand will debut a discounted range created with Akari Yoshida for cherry blossom season.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) provided a framework loan of €500 million (US$544 million) to Evonik, the “second-largest” chemical company in Germany. The loan will finance the company’s European R&D activities and integrate sustainability into its corporate strategy in 2022. It will also support Next Generation Solutions, the company’s portfolio of sustainable products. The portfolio currently makes up 43% of Evonik’s overall revenue, with a target of more than 50% by 2030. Next Generation Solutions include biosurfactants from Slovakia, lipid nanoparticles from Germany and membranes for gas filtration from Austria, among other products. Europe is the company’s key location for most of its R&D.
Collaborations
Glossier and the WNBA extended their marketing partnership. As an Official Beauty Partner of the WNBA, the brand will bring more Glossier products to more WNBA athletes and fans by activating at tentpole events and launching WNBA-themed content. Glossier said it aims to amplify players’ voices and stories and will be featured across the WNBA’s media partners, platforms and social channels.
CMG Pharmaceutical signed a deal with local distributor An Thinh Phat to launch on the Vietnamese market in May. The South Korean cosmetics firm will collaborate with Home & Mall Shopping to produce a line of beauty products and nutritional supplements for the market.
Product launches
Schwan Cosmetics will showcase its latest product launch at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna in Italy. The Blotted Mochi Bounce Color, a liquid multitasker for lips, eyes or cheeks, is the latest offering from the German color cosmetics manufacturer and supplier. It said the new product addresses increasing demand for multi-purpose cosmetics and “supports the mind-body beauty trend” by creating a “multi-sensorial experience with innovative texture.” Korean beauty trends for soft, blurry blends inspired the product.
Hello released a new whitening toothpaste leveraging the stain-neutralizing power of vitamin C. The toothpaste is said to whiten teeth by removing 94% of surface stains in three weeks with twice daily use. It company said it also makes teeth up to two shades whiter in six weeks with twice daily use. According to Hello, the formula helps prevent cavities, strengthens enamel and freshens breath. The formula is peroxide-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and free from artificial sweeteners and titanium dioxide.
Burt’s Bees announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based products to maintain and protect skin health and hydration. The studies were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The latest research findings from Burt’s Bees highlighted the efficacy of an aloe-containing moisturizer in improving skin barrier function and hydration in sensitive skin populations. It showed the impact of a moisturizer containing aloe and rice milk in supporting the skin microbiome for those with atopic dermatitis and rosacea. Additionally, the research studied the tolerability of a topical formulation in populations with mild to moderate acne.
Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue, created by TikTok star Miranda Djerf, said it would enter the beauty space later this month with two hair care products, The Breezy Styling Mist volume spray and On-The-Go Styling Gel. Djerf’s “signature” hair — blowout and a slicked-back bun — inspired both product looks. The volumizing styling mist is made with nourishing ingredients and thermal protection, and the styling gel promises flexible hold and shine.
By Sabine Waldeck