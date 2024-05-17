Beyond The Headlines: Nu Skin talks sustainability, CeraVe promotes sun safety
17 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nu Skin released its Social Impact and Sustainability Report and CeraVe said it would expand its Sun Safety Day initiative. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble (P&G) revealed plans to showcase its products at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France, this summer.
Business news
Nu Skin’s 2023 sustainability report outlined progress on the company’s environmental and social priorities, including its sustainability commitments and global giving efforts. The brand donated over US$6.8 million to causes worldwide, including projects supporting conservation efforts and children-related causes. It reduced 40 metric tons of plastic and 12.5 metric tons of paper due to environmental initiatives. Nu Skin said it achieved RSPO sourcing for 100% of the palm and palm-derived ingredients for its personal care products using a combination of the Roundtable Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) mass balance and book and claim models.
Brazilian beauty company Natura & Co reported a decrease in revenue for Avon International. According to reports, the companies are exploring the possibility of separating the two companies. The brand reported a net loss of R$2.7 billion (US$526 million) in its fourth quarter. . Avon International reported a 6.1% decline in revenue for Q4 2023 in constant currency, compared to a “generally stable top-line delivered in the last couple of quarters.”
Campaigns and initiatives
CeraVe will expand its annual Sun Safety Day initiative across the US at four big league ballparks this summer. Through product sampling and dermatologist education with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, CeraVe will educate fans of all ages on the importance of sun-safe habits. According to a IQVIA ProVoice Survey,, CeraVe is the US’s number one dermatologist-recommended skin care brand.
P&G, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, announced plans to prominently feature superior performing household and personal care brands during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, including Olympic-inspired brand marketing and in-store campaigns, brand-sponsored athlete partnerships, and complementary products and services for athletes in the Athletes’ Village during Paris 2024. More than 30 P&G brands will launch Olympic and Paralympic Games-inspired campaigns, including Pampers, Ariel, Fairy, Gillette Venus, Gillette, Always, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and ZzzQuil.
New launches
Dove released a range of Whole Body Deodorants designed for all-over external use including the chest, back, thighs, feet and external intimate areas. The dermatologist-approved deodorants are said to help absorb excess moisture and target odor at the source. Dove Whole Body Deodorants feature aluminum-free formulas infused with Vitamins B3+E, offering full body care with 72-hour odor protection.
BIC Soleil Escape launched a limited-edition 5 Senses Shave Kit. The sensorial collection is co-created with Love Wellness Founder, personal care advocate, and TV personality Lo Bosworth to “encourage women to tap into self-care starting with their shave.”
A new brand, Good Condition, launched on the personal care scene. The eco-luxury skin care brand targets sustainability in the beauty industry. It says it provides “curated” product collections with “the highest” quality organic ingredients to help individuals lower their environmental impact. The brand uses natural ingredients to combat skin care concerns, including dryness, inflammation and hyperpigmentation. Each product is MADE SAFE and Leaping Bunny certified. Additionally, all Good Condition moisturizers are organic, waterless, “long-lasting” and packaged in biodegradable containers.
By Sabine Waldeck