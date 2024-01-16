Blue Zones and Immunocologie team up to debut skin care line for “mind-body balance”
16 Jan 2024 --- Blue Zones online store forges a partnership with Immunocologie to launch its first skin care line.
The collaboration follows the 2023 record-breaking Netflix documentary series “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” hosted by Blue Zones founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner.
Immunocologie Skincare is a personal care and lifestyle brand that targets holistic health, beginning with the skin. Blue Zones says it is committed to promoting longevity and well-being by researching the world’s longest-living cultures.
Blue Zones will include Immunocologie’s skin care alongside its other endorsed products, ranging from longevity foods and beverages to publications.
The companies say they align with values emphasizing pro-longevity, earth-friendly practices and community-forward initiatives.
Holistic approach
Immunocologie believes it stands out from the US$150 billion global skin care market due to its holistic approach to skin health, while also harmonizing with Blue Zones’ core principles.
“Blue Zones principles include many lifestyle choices and cultural effects that collectively contribute to a better, longer life,” explains Ben Leedle, CEO at Blue Zones.
“In combination with moving naturally, downshifting to destress, centering on a purpose, eating wisely and staying connected — proactively caring for and maintaining our bodies’ physical health is essential. Our partnership for skin health with Immunocologie provides an evidence-informed way to boost well-being from the outside in, naturally.”
The brand focuses on boosting the skin’s immune system by maintaining a balanced microbiome, which is crucial for overall health.
Immunocologie claims to deliver essential minerals and vitamins to the skin’s microbiome by using ionized water, purified French green clay, marine algae and cold-pressed and fermented plant-based ingredients. Other ingredients include baobab oil, desert date tree oil, grape oil, sunflower oil, moringa seeds and shea butter.
Moreover, the brand says it is committed to sustainable partnerships with communities that ethically source natural ingredients.
Blue Zones inspired skin care
The first phase of this collaboration introduces three of Immunocologie’s products, which claim to contribute to mind-body balance, to the Blue Zones audience:
- Vital Clay Mask: A detoxifying formula crafted with “three sustainable-sourced earth clays and 12 essential minerals.”
- Vital Ionic Mist: A topical wellness French Green Clay water spray with 12 “essential minerals.”
- Self-heating Lava Mask: Contains natural minerals, black lava rock, magnesium, iron, kelp, marine algae, glycerin and hibiscus essential oils.
“It’s easy to forget that our skin is the largest and one of the most important organs of our bodies,” explains Immunocologie founder Karen Ballou. “Our safe and non-toxic ingredients and natural formulations mean that our pro-longevity products are supercharged, superfoods for the skin and body.”
We previously caught up with Buettner and dietician Sylvia Klinger to discuss the secrets of the Loma Linda Blue Zone diet.
By Venya Patel