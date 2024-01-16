Kao sets stage for Asia-wide expansion with Molton Brown launch in Kuala Lumpur
16 Jan 2024 --- Japan-based cosmetics company Kao introduces Molton Brown, a British luxury fragrance brand, to the Malaysian market in partnership with Valiram, Southeast Asia’s premier luxury and lifestyle group.
The Molton Brown flagship store opened last December, signaling the chemical and cosmetics company’s desire to expand its global beauty portfolio.
Situated in the Exchange TRX Mall, within Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s international financial district, the Molton Brown flagship store is Kao’s first step to further expansion.
Expansion ambitions
Molton Brown’s entry into the Malaysian market is a precursor to its larger international expansion strategy which includes boosting the brand’s presence with a Molton Brown e-commerce site and a luxury hotel amenities business.
It is all part of the company’s plan to establish a Molton Brown “Village” concept, similar to the model implemented in Japan which entails fostering a connection between physical stores, e-commerce and luxury hospitality amenities.
“Global Sharp Top Strategy”
Molton Brown’s entry into Malaysia aligns with Kao’s overarching “Global Sharp Top Strategy.”
The beauty brand plans to extend its B2C operations to Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong this year, followed by debuts in Indonesia and Macau.
Kao’s overarching goal is to strengthen the brand’s global presence, emphasizing the Asian market.
The company previously revealed plans to make structural reforms in its human capital and inefficient business to increase competitiveness.
One of Kao’s strategies focuses on global expansion, mainly on its skin care protection business, followed by its cosmetics businesses — Curél, Sensei and Molton Brown – and its chemical business, which aims to resolve social issues such as skin disease or cancer.
Kao said it will maintain a British style with original fragrances, focusing on luxury and ESG goals with its Molton Brown brand.
A British icon
Kao believes Molton Brown represents more than just a perfume brand. It was founded in 1971 on London’s South Molton Street and became a British fashion symbol.
Queen Elizabeth II awarded Molton Brown a Royal Warrant, signifying made-in-England manufacturing.
The new Molton Brown store in Kuala Lumpur showcases the brand’s heritage. Reminiscent of the first Molton Brown salon in terms of design. The store has a “fragrance playground” — a special section that provides guests with a singular multi-sensory experience.
For fans of Molton Brown, the Fragrance Playground idea is similar to the flagship Regent Street store in London.
Meanwhile, Kao expects the Molton Brown Village concept, an online-merge-offline strategy, to create multiple customer touchpoints.
By Venya Patel