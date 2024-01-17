Kao Collins unveils 2024 trends in industrial inkjet printing for beauty packaging, textiles and Industry 4.0
17 Jan 2024 --- Kao Collins sees three trends from the beauty, manufacturing and textiles industries “reshaping the inkjet printing sector” in the upcoming year. The prominent industrial inkjet manufacturer believes they will provide opportunities for sustainable solutions and increased productivity.
Kao asserts strict UK and EU packaging regulations are driving the adoption of inkjet technology to ensure compliance without sacrificing quality. Similarly, a shift toward micro-factories with inkjet technology to address regulatory pressure has been witnessed in the textile industry.
Meanwhile, Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT and AI, are transforming inkjet printing, facilitating quick adaptation, data-driven decisions and the potential for eco-friendly processes that align with sustainability goals.
“Understanding and acting upon annual trends is critical for our industry’s success. It’s not just about keeping up. It’s about shaping our path forward,” says Chris Rogers, vice president of Partnerships & Business Development at Kao Collins.
EU and UK regulatory pressure
Kao Collins finds that the beauty industry is undergoing a transformation in response to the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility, and the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
These policies are reportedly “reshaping the landscape of beauty packaging and pushing a significant overhaul in packaging design for increased recyclability, use of recycled content and adherence to strict environmental labeling standards.”
To ensure compliance, the inkjet manufacturer offers eco-friendly ink solutions such as water-based or LED-curable inks.
“As the beauty industry navigates packaging regulations, we recognize the imperative to support compliance with a continuing commitment to sustainability. Our focus remains unwavering: providing eco-friendly ink solutions that meet regulatory demands without sacrificing the excellence our consumers expect,” Rogers says.
Kao Collins also highlights the beauty industry’s nature that prioritizes aesthetics and quality to ensure vivid packaging. To combine brand values with environmental responsibility as packaging changes, the inkjet manufacturer says printing OEMs, integrators and ink manufacturers must react.
Inkjet ink formulations, eco-friendly inks, water-based inks, LED curable inks, MOF (Mineral Oil Free) inks and Thermal Inkjet solutions offer options for meeting sustainability requirements, shares the company.
“Forward-thinking brands have seen the writing on the wall. First, adopting internal sustainability goals to meet consumer demands while expecting regulations to follow.”
“From eliminating labels and adopting innovative materials to eco-friendly printing solutions, the beauty world is making significant strides in harmonizing aesthetics with environmental responsibility,” details the inkjet manufacturer.
Textile micro-factories and Industry 4.0 redefine manufacturing
Kao Collins shares that Inkjet technology is reshaping textile manufacturing through micro-factories, focusing on sustainability and reduced environmental impact.
“Water-based pigment inks play a pivotal role in promoting textile production that meets the pressure from regulators in the US and EU by minimizing water usage and eliminating post-treatment procedures,” says the manufacturer.
“In collaboration with leading printer OEMs and innovative technology integrators, Kao Collins fuels the growth of inkjet technology in micro-factories. Supplying high-quality inks compatible with printing equipment ensures sustainability and productivity.”
Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT and AI are reportedly revolutionizing industrial inkjet printing, optimizing processes and driving data-driven decision-making. Kao Collins showcases its commitment to disruptive technologies that propel inkjet printing toward precision, productivity, and sustainability by leveraging chemistry and materials science expertise.
“When looking at the history of printing, the relatively young digital printing sector stands to make giant leaps,” Rogers concludes.
By Radhika Sikaria