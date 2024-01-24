Bridgepoint buys RoC to capture greater market share in dermo-cosmetics skin care
24 Jan 2024 --- Bridgepoint Europe VII, which focuses on mid-market growth businesses, invests in RoC Skincare, founded in Paris in 1957.
This move is part of Bridgepoint’s expansion in dermatology and marks its sixth acquisition. Gryphon Investors, RoC’s existing backer, will sell its majority shareholding in RoC as part of this transaction.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close in February.
Pioneering dermatology
Founded by Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, RoC is among the largest independent skin care brands globally, touts Bridgepoint.
With over 65 years of history, RoC has specialized in dermo-cosmetics, introducing “industry-first innovations” such as hypoallergenic skin care products, broad-spectrum UV protection and stabilized retinol products.
With a focus on aging skin, Bridgepoint sees RoC’s clinically proven solutions as having gained global recognition and being available in the US, Canada, France, the UK, Europe, Australia and China.
Independent brand positioning
Bridgepoint notes that since Gryphon Investors acquired RoC from Johnson & Johnson in 2020, the brand experienced “significant” organic growth, with a 70% increase in revenue.
The growth is attributed to a shift in the brand’s positioning and a growing consumer preference for effective and clinically proven skin care solutions.
According to Bridgepoint, the dermo-cosmetic facial skin care market for aging conditions is growing in the US and Europe. It believes RoC is “uniquely positioned” in this niche and expects it to capture an even larger share across more countries.
Bridgepoint’s vision for RoC
Bridgepoint’s investment aligns with its commitment to supporting businesses in the dermatology sector, as evidenced by its partnerships with Htl Biotechnology, a producer of “high-quality” hyaluronic acid and Vivacy, a global personal healthcare company.
The investor believes RoC stands to benefit from Bridgepoint’s European presence and expertise in dermatology. It plans to further accelerate RoC’s growth, particularly in its heritage European markets and, notably, in France.
Leadership perspectives
Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC Skincare, expresses optimism about the future: “With Bridgepoint’s deep expertise in the dermatology sector and its strong European presence, RoC is poised to capitalize on the promising growth opportunities that lie ahead.”
Fabrice Turcq, partner at Bridgepoint, adds: “Under Fernando’s leadership, RoC has become an impressive standalone business with a rich European heritage and dermatology expertise. The company’s unique, clinically proven products for aging skin conditions are a highly appealing customer proposition with significant growth opportunities. With Bridgepoint’s support, RoC is poised to accelerate growth in Europe and beyond, strengthen its online presence and expand its product offering.”
Vincent-Gael Baudet, head of Bridgepoint Europe in France, emphasizes the collaborative effort behind the transaction.
“The project developed with Fernando and his team, along with months of constructive dialogue between Bridgepoint and Gryphon, has culminated in a transaction marking a new phase of acceleration for the company,” he states.
