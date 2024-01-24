“Less is more”: Pamela Anderson becomes co-founder of Sonsie to highlight simple beauty
24 Jan 2024 --- Actress Pamela Anderson will join as co-founder and owner of Sonsie Skin based on their shared vision for holistic beauty and self-empowerment.
Anderson is now attending public events wearing little to no makeup, shocking many spectators.
During Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, Anderson stunned the internet with her bare face, sparking a conversation about ageism and the need for women to wear makeup.
The actress attributes the reason for her departure from glam as part of the “less is more” beauty movement, advocating that beauty doesn’t have to be complicated. However, some critics argue Anderson’s makeup-free stance is a PR stunt.
Previously, when wearing makeup to events, the actress and model said she “just went along with what people were telling me what to do.” She adds the breaking point that led to the diversion from her signature smokey eye and thin eyebrows was after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer in 2019.
“To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity… I want to look like myself and feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself — inside and out,” says Anderson.
Simplicity of beauty
Anderson believes beauty can be simple and matches Sonsie’s ethos. The skin care brand aims to “strike a chord” with consumers who feel pressured by the pursuit of perfection, and Anderson wants to “inspire others to question social norms and embrace their most vulnerable selves.”
In a promotional video titled “Beyond Healthy Skin,” Anderson explains what beauty means to her while taking the viewer around her childhood property.
“Beauty is freedom. It’s simple, it’s your original thoughts, it’s not somebody else’s thoughts… Being barefaced is being intimate, it’s being vulnerable. It is just a reminder that you are beautiful as you are,” explains Anderson in the video.
“Sonsie, it goes very much with my philosophy… self-care is just encouraging your true self, taking care of yourself.”
Healthy in and out
Sonsie was launched in the summer of 2023 and co-founded by model and creator Marie von Behrens-Felipe and CEO Roberto A. Felipe. The brand name is a Scottish term meaning to have a healthy inner and outer appearance.
“Pamela is an icon, trailblazer and someone I admire deeply. We share the same values and vision: For everyone to accept, celebrate and love their true selves [and] feel good in [their] own skin. I couldn’t be more grateful for Pamela’s belief in Sonsie,” says von Behrens-Felipe.
The brand says it creates minimalist and luxurious skin care. The products are vegan, clean, cruelty-free and meet the standards set by the EU for safer formulations.
“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pamela as co-founder. Her authenticity, character and insight will propel Sonsie forward, fostering global awareness,” explains Felipe.
“In the dynamic landscape of the skin care industry, Sonsie unfolds as a narrative of self-acceptance, love and the pursuit of Beyond Healthy Skin. We can’t wait to continue building with our Sonsie family.”
By Sabine Waldeck