Spectra equips cleaning company with prevented ocean plastic reusable bottles
Spectra has supplied Bumboo, a household cleaning supplier, with its prevented ocean plastic (POP) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) reusable bottles.
Bumboo’s latest bottles use the Spectra Tall Boston design, which has a 500 mL capacity, a 28/410 neck finish, and a trigger spray closure. In addition, the bottle is a translucent amber and carries a “one-pass print to complete the brand’s clean, minimal aesthetic.”
The bottles are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) from a POP source. POP is plastic waste that has been diverted from the ocean and collected and recycled from waste found around coastlines.
Rob Ingham, CEO at Bumboo, says: “Our new cleaning range is designed to help people clean their homes without compromising their health or the planet.”
“Partnering with Spectra Packaging was the perfect fit for us; their POP bottles align completely with our mission to reduce waste and create sustainable alternatives to everyday products.”
Spectra says its POP personal care packaging solutions have recently been in high demand amid growing consumer concern about plastic pollution.
The plastic packaging company’s latest collaborations within the personal care sector have incorporated a range of POP PCR solutions. For example, Spectra provided Favorite Family with its 200 mL Tubular bottle and Disc-Top closure for its Prebiotic Body Wash, both of which contain POP. It also equipped POP bottles for Scottish Fine Soaps’ Sea Kelp range as the company celebrated its 50th anniversary.