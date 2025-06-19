James Read embraces “skinification” with Gen Z-focused hybrid tanning line
Global tanning brand James Read is expanding its Self Glow range this month with tanning drops and a serum, utilizing skin-enhancing actives. The launch aligns with the industry’s “skinification” trend and addresses the increasing consumer demand for hybrid beauty solutions.
Personal Care Insights speaks to brand founder James Read about its innovations and how Gen Z influences the tanning category. He says the young consumers are seeking multifunctional, skin-first products that deliver both aesthetic enhancement and long-term skin care benefits.
“Gen Z is re-shaping the tanning sector. They demand instant results only if it fits their skin care values. They’re SPF-obsessed, ingredient-savvy, and glow-driven rather than tan-focused. With First Light TT Serum, I’ve created something that fits into this new era. It delivers a healthy, sun-kissed warmth without compromising on skin health. It’s skin care, tint, and glow in one,” Read says.
“This generation is ditching the ‘tanning day’ for a seamless, seasonless routine — It’s a movement.”
Next-gen glow
The Golden Nights Sleep Repair Tanning Drops are formulated with a regenerative peptide and hydration complex, including sharohyal matrix, synchronize, Centella reverse, and 4D. This complex is designed to give long-lasting hydration, enhance skin radiance, and smooth fine lines while delivering a natural, buildable tan overnight.
The First Light TT Serum is a gradual tan serum engineered to mimic the skin-enhancing effects of makeup, hydrating, brightening, and evening the skin tone while building a glowing complexion.
The formula is enriched with plant-based phytocollagen to help boost hydration and support the skin barrier. It also contains sharohyal matrix, which is claimed to reduce visible wrinkles within 30 minutes. Apricot oil and gatulin radiance offer brightening benefits and improve microcirculation.
A recent report by the American Academy of Dermatology found that almost all Americans believe sun protection is important. However, Gen Z’s preference for achieving a tan despite its harm to the skin is rising. This leads the personal care industry to create more appealing solutions tailored to younger demographics, bridging the gap between skin safety and aesthetic expectations.
How is consumer demand influencing your tanning innovations?
Read: There’s a definitive shift happening in the beauty industry, consumers are no longer just buying a tan, they’re investing in skin care that glows. That evolution has driven me to approach every product from a skin-first perspective. We’re now formulating actives that nourish and protect the skin as much as they tan it. This skinification of tanning allows us to break the mold and create products that seamlessly integrate into a daily skin care ritual.
Are hybrid products becoming a bigger focus in your innovation strategy?
Read: Hybrid is the future. First Light TT Serum was designed to be your no-makeup makeup. It lifts the complexion, evens tone, hydrates deeply, and gives your skin a radiant warmth. It’s an effortless way to glow without the heavy layers. Golden Nights Sleep Repair Tanning Drops combines anti-aging actives, stem cell peptides, and a plant-based DHA that all work together while you sleep, so you wake up restored and radiant.
What specific skin benefits do actives like sharohyal matrix and phytocollagen deliver in your latest Self Glow tanning products?
Read: When I formulate, I’m always thinking beyond bronze. I look at skin care trends and biotech breakthroughs and work with partners like Givaudan to source the next-generation actives that blend with DHA (an omega-3 fatty acid). Sharohyal matrix gives deep hydration and wrinkle reduction in at least 30 minutes, while plant-based phytocollagen boosts hydration and skin structure. I also prefer natural colorants like cacao, which last longer and suit every skin tone, delivering glow, not just pigment.
Are you seeing increased demand for clean, fragrance-free, or dermatologist-tested claims?
Read: Today’s consumer wants luxury, but with consciousness. For Self Glow, that means using plant-based DHA and biotech ingredients that reduce the traditional ‘tan scent’ without stripping away the sensory beauty experience. We offer fragrance-free and delicately scented options using non-allergenic fragrance at the lowest threshold. It’s about keeping the ritual safe for even the most sensitive skin.
How do you balance efficacy with skin sensitivity in your latest formulas?
Read: I test a minimum of 15 submissions per formula. I’ve removed silicones and alcohol and worked with the lowest fragrance thresholds possible. If something doesn’t feel right, I reformulate. Every product in the Self Glow line is designed to leave your skin nourished, balanced, and glowing without compromise.
Are reef-safe or biodegradable ingredients part of your product development?
Read: Yes, sustainability is a cornerstone of our innovation. Many of our ingredients are fermented or biotech-based, sourced locally within the UK and Europe to minimize our footprint. Glow shouldn’t cost the planet.
How do these two new launches represent the brand’s future?
Read: First Light TT Serum and Golden Nights Tanning Drops mark a new era for Self Glow, where skin care and tanning are no longer separate rituals. These products are pioneering a new category of skin-tanning hybrids that adapt to your lifestyle, not vice versa. Expect more skin care-driven innovations that consumers don’t even realize they need until they try them.