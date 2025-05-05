Appearance over health: Gen Z prioritizes tanning despite sun care surge
The American Academy of Dermatology has found that almost all Americans believe sun protection is important, however, Gen Z’s preference for achieving a tan despite its harm to the skin is rising.
The US-wide report found that 96% of Americans believe sun protection is important. Yet, 67% of Americans got tanned or darker skin in 2024, up from 54% in 2020. Additionally, 35% were sunburned, up from 25% in 2020, including nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennials.
AAD president Susan C. Taylor, MD, FAAD, says: “In 2024, 1 in 6 Americans felt it was worth looking great now even if it means looking worse later in life, with two-thirds of Americans preferring how their skin looks with a tan.”
The AAD previously reported that Gen Z adults, ages 18-26, are at risk for skin cancer due to increasing rates of tanning and burning. According to the national survey, 52% of Gen Z adults were unaware of one or more sunburn risks, such as increased risk of developing skin cancer or premature skin aging.
While over 50% of Americans get a grade of A or B for sun protection knowledge, 32% of Gen Z adults receive a failing grade of D or F, reports the AAD.
The personal care industry has recently seen a rise in sun care innovation driven by consumer demand. New launches showcased at the recent trade show, In-cosmetics Global 2025 in the Netherlands, demonstrated this.
Despite consumers, especially younger beauty buyers, increasingly incorporating sun care into their routines, and across multiple product formats, the statistics on how they care for their skin against UV rays tell a different story.
Based on its recent findings, to celebrate Skin Cancer Awareness Month (May) and Melanoma Monday (today), the AAD is encouraging people to practice safe sun care to reduce their risk of skin cancer.
Sun care and skin care
Gen Z’s tanning behaviors are seen in the virality of sunbed use on social media. According to Melanoma Focus, over a quarter (28%) of adults in the UK say they use sunbeds, rising to 43% of 18-25-year-olds.
The young generation has always shown interest in having a glowy complexion. This demographic used to opt for fake tanning products but now seems to prefer the real thing.
The AAD found that 28% of Gen Z survey respondents said getting a tan was more important to them than preventing skin cancer, with 70% reporting tanned or darker skin in 2023.
“Image is so important to this age group,” said Seattle-based board-certified dermatologist Heather D. Rogers, MD, FAAD, in a previous AAD report.
“This is a generation incredibly focused on beauty with a significant fear of aging. Tanned skin seems to have visual appeal, and projects the image of good times, however, what people don’t realize is that tan skin is a sign your skin has been injured.”
The AAD also found that in spite of a generational enthusiasm for skin care, 1 in 4 Gen Z adults reported skin damage from the sun. More than 1 in 4 (27%) of Americans say they use sunscreen only when nagged by other people, but that percentage increases in the Gen Z crowd to 37%,” says the AAD.
Sun care innovation
The AAD says Americans have experienced sun damage at increasing rates since 2020, putting themselves at risk for skin cancer. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime.
Although Gen Z may be falling behind in safe sun habits, the personal care industry is innovating to create more appealing solutions.
Consumers increasingly demand SPF products in multiple formats as skin care routines evolve to become more UV-safe. Clariant recently catered to this demand by introducing Aristoflex Sun, which offers a non-greasy feel.
US skin care brand Kate Somerville also launched HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops, a hybrid mineral-based sun protection designed to deliver high-performance UV defense while enhancing skin luminosity in a lightweight formula.
Additionally, Shiseido developed a mineral sunscreen technology to boost UV protection and deliver a transparent finish. The technology relies on a mechanism that allows UV scattering agents to disperse evenly into a film after application rather than before.
“Nothing looks better in your 50s than sun-safe habits in your 20s. The earlier you learn to protect your skin from the sun, the longer your skin will look and feel healthy,” said Dr. Rogers.