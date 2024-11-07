Christian Dior and Avantium partner on plant-based polymer for cosmetics packaging
Avantium is teaming up with Parfums Christian Dior from the LVMH Group to introduce Releaf, a fully plant-based polymer PEF. This collaboration, following three years of joint research with LVMH Recherche, allows Dior to be the first in the cosmetics industry to adopt this material for primary packaging.
The fossil-free polymer, fully recyclable within existing systems, offers “exceptional performance,” providing optimal protection for formulations while preserving their qualities.
“LVMH Recherche is thrilled to have collaborated with Avantium on the development of PEF, a game-changing material that promises to reshape the cosmetics packaging industry in the coming years,” says Karl Pays, director of research at LVMH Recherche.
Véronique Courtois, president and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, comments: “For Parfums Christian Dior, this launch represents a major milestone in its commitment to incorporating sustainable materials into its products, all while upholding the house’s renowned standards of excellence and sophistication.”
Last month, Avantium inaugurated the world’s first commercial facility for PEF production in Delfzijl, Netherlands, aiming to launch commercial-scale production by 2025.
In an earlier interview, Caroline van Reedt Dortland, Avantium’s communications director, told Packaging Insights that barrier performance is important across various product lines in cosmetic and personal care applications.
She explained that the cosmetic and personal care industry is increasingly prioritizing environmental sustainability, creating a strong demand for solutions that are fully plant-based and recyclable. There has also been a growing trend toward natural ingredients and the reduction of antioxidants.