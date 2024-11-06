In-cosmetics Asia 2024: Top ingredient innovations announced at Bangkok ceremony
In-cosmetics Asia 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, recognizes prominent new ingredients in the personal care sector.
Innovation Zone Best Ingredient awards were presented in two categories: Active and Functional Ingredients. A panel of experts from major companies, including L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble and Amorepacific, were appointed to select the winners among 100 competing ingredients.
In the Active Ingredient category, the gold award went to Givaudan Active Beauty for Neuroglow, a sun-replicating ingredient made from the persicaria tinctoria plant, native to Provence, France. The active stimulates skin health and mood by boosting melanin production, vitamin D, oxytocin and other well-being molecules.
Vytrus Biotech received Silver for BaoLift, a completely natural baobab-based ingredient that simulates the effects of physical exercise on facial skin by activating the “exercise secretome.” This is a molecular response that enhances muscle tone and skin resilience.
Codif TN took Bronze for Pantodium Cica, a fermented seaweed extract that aids skin hydration and repair. Through the fermentation process, the extract encourages the skin’s microbiota to produce natural vitamin B5, reducing redness and promoting skin regeneration.
For Functional Ingredients, Clariant’s Lucas Meyer Cosmetics received gold for Pickmulse, a surfactant-free emulsifier developed using patented quinoa starch technology.
Wilmar received Silver for its plant-based, degradable Wilsol SPF Booster, which enhances sunscreen performance by up to threefold without compromising texture and feel on the skin.
IOI Oleo won bronze with Dynasan CrystalCcontrol L, made from polyglycerol and stearic acid. The ingredient prevents “blooming” in lipid-based formulations, which is what causes the product to form visible white spots on its surface.
Expanded recognition
The ceremony also celebrated nine individuals as the Nine Faces of the APAC Beauty Industry 2024. This celebration spotlights key influencers, innovators and industry contributors across the APAC region, sharing their contributions to advancing the personal care industry.
Sarah Gibson, event director at In-cosmetics Asia, says: “This year’s awards were particularly challenging to judge and we are incredibly proud of what the industry has accomplished. A big congratulations to the winners, as well as to the Nine Faces of the APAC Beauty Industry, who have reached significant milestones in their careers and, as a result, positively impacted the wider industry.”