The Body Shop declared bankrupt in the Netherlands, stores remain open temporarily
The Body Shop has been declared bankrupt in the Netherlands, as confirmed by a notice from the Central Insolvency Register and the company’s social media channels.
The 27 Dutch stores employ approximately 100 staff members and will remain open for the time being while a court-appointed trustee evaluates the possibility of a fresh start.
The Dutch bankruptcy declaration is an aftershock following similar situations earlier this year in the UK, Belgium, the US and Canada. After flirting with financial ruin, two months ago, the company announced turnaround plans under new ownership headed by cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania, who now serves as executive chairman.
The main headquarters will also return to Brighton, UK, as part of a “significant cultural reset.” The company was founded there in 1976 by Anita Roddick, who started with a local boutique that later grew to 1,900 stores in 75 countries.
Operational impact and customer limitations
Following the bankruptcy declaration, The Body Shop’s Dutch website has remained offline, reportedly due to planned updates, though it has been inaccessible for several months.
The announcement also restricts customer transactions in stores, barring the use of gift cards and exclusively allowing card payments. Operational limitations like these are common for bankrupt retailers as they assess their financial standing.
Role of the court-appointed trustee
Cedric de Breet, the court-appointed trustee, has taken initial steps to explore potential paths forward for the Dutch division of The Body Shop. While De Breet confirmed some possibility of a restart, he notes it is too early to say if any proposals are viable.
He also refrained from commenting on the specific causes of the bankruptcy, indicating that a more detailed investigation would take place over the coming weeks.