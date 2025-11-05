In-cosmetics Asia 2025: Clariant brings beauty innovations for physical and mental health
Key takeaways
- Clariant and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics unveil three new formulation concepts — Relaxed Elegance, PuriSafe, and SunSense — at In-cosmetics Asia 2025.
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics showcases active ingredients like GlowCytocin, Melicia, and Siligel SF, targeting radiance, skin repair, and eco-conscious texture enhancement.
- Clariant emphasized multifunctional performance with products such as Aristoflex Sun for SPF enhancement and Plantasens Emulsifier HP49 for renewable stability.
Clariant has unveiled three formulation concepts that address sensory, emotional, physical, and mental wellness at this week’s In-cosmetics Asia in Bangkok, Thailand. With its brand, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, the company is highlighting its formulation concepts: Relaxed Elegance, PuriSafe, and SunSense, alongside a range of active ingredients.
The Relaxed Elegance concept features mild surfactants that cleanse deeply and provide a sensory experience. PurfiSafe is a solution for safe preservation, aligning with regulations while maintaining product integrity. Lastly, SunSence presents innovations in sun protection to enhance performance and overall user experience.
“Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking personal care products that deliver multiple benefits simultaneously,” says Catherine Breffa, head of marketing for Personal and Home Care at Clariant.
“Our formulation concepts demonstrate how brands can meet these expectations through innovative ingredient combinations that enhance product performance while delivering exceptional sensory experiences.”
Shining light on ingredients
Alongside the formulation concepts, Clariant and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics are also exhibiting a collection of ingredients.
Lucas Meyer highlights its actives, which promote radiance and emotional well-being by targeting oxytocin receptors. The ingredient, GlowCytocin, is touted as “the first” active compound to target these receptors.
The company is also showcasing Melicica, an ingredient offering skin repair benefits while improving the appearance of scars and damaged skin for all skin tones and ages.
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics is also presenting Siligel SF, an eco-conscious gelling agent that provides a silky-soft sensation. It has an entirely natural origin, is readily biodegradable, vegan-certified, and silica-free.
“At Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, we develop active ingredients and functional solutions that address both the physiological and emotional aspects of skin care,” says Isabelle Lacasse, head of global marketing, product line management, and formulation at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant.
“Our ingredients like GlowCytocin and Melicica are designed to create meaningful connections between products and consumers, while our Siligel SF offers formulators an eco-conscious solution for creating exceptional textures.”
Clariant highlights its rheology modifier, Aristoflex Sun, which can enhance SPF protection. The company states that it intends to enhance texture and stability in sun care formulations. The ingredient enables formulators to avoid the heavy or greasy feel associated with traditional sunscreen products while maintaining protection.
The company also features its emulsifier, Plantasens Emulsifier HP49, which has a 99% renewable carbon index. It brings stability to formulations even when containing a high amount of oil.
Clariant is also highlighting its halal-certified broad-spectrum preservative, Nipaguard SCE H, which offers effective and gentle protection while reducing dependence on conventional systems.