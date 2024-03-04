Clarins Group transitions to paperless operations surveillance for makeup, skin care and spa products
04 Mar 2024 --- Clarins Group is streamlining its manufacturing management processes for skin care, make-up, spa and wellness products through the deployment of Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution.
Based on the 3DExperience platform, Perfect Production offers real-time visibility and dashboards of operations, work in progress, inventory location, quality issues and demand to form a “single source of truth” to raise manufacturing efficiency.
The integrated platform is designed to help reduce manufacturing costs, while raising capacity, quality and traceability by transitioning to a paperless work environment.
Clarins expects the system will “significantly increase” production capacity for its portfolio products, ahead of its plans to expand its facilities as part of its “ambitious and comprehensive” Industry 4.0 road map.
“As part of its global development strategy, the Clarins Group is building a second factory in France: a state-of-the-art plant on two aspects, sustainable development and operational excellence,” says Denis Martin, business support transformation officer at Clarins.
The new site in Troyes, France, is scheduled to be operational later this year.
“To support us, we looked for a global manufacturing solution to streamline and manage production, logistics and maintenance, as well as synchronize warehouse materials. The Dassault Systèmes solutions, with its extensive knowledge of our sector, provide us with the capabilities to succeed in our strategy,” Martin remarks.
Accelerating new product introductions
Clarins Group will leverage the “unified and flexible” Perfect Production system solution to “optimize resources, implement best practices and harmonize processes from planning to execution,” while taking into account specific capabilities at each of its production sites.
Dassault Systèmes claims its Perfect Production platform can accelerate new product introductions by up to 20%. The system coordinates and manages the exchange of electronic documents — including local market specifications and quality testing and inspections — for new product introductions across operations involving multiple manufacturing sites.
“With rapid, incremental process updates and best practice processes consistently utilized across all manufacturing operations, time-to-volume can be reduced,” details Dassault Systèmes.
The system is designed to help companies more effectively apply and enforce quality processes and give employees real-time visibility “from the plant floor to the executive office.”
Having up-to-the-minute information from any plant within the enterprise helps reduce rework and scrap while minimizing real-time error proofing for printing, packaging and labeling to keep production on schedule.
“Clarins’ choice to deploy Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to digitally transform its manufacturing enables it to combine its 70 years of expertise in premium skin care and cosmetics with our proven solutions that incorporate best practices from the industry,” says Benoit Dauchin, vice president, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes.
“Clarins can increase productivity and scale its operations profitably without compromising on the quality of the products that have made it a globally recognized and respected innovative and responsible brand.”
“Virtual twin” capabilities
The Perfect Production solution comprises the Delmia Apriso system, which offers a “virtual twin experience” that “connects the virtual and real worlds” of manufacturing with the broader supply chain.
The system offers a “real-world, model-based representation” of the manufacturing network — plants, lines and work cells capturing all manufacturing data — represented by a virtual model of the process and product.
Delmia Apriso comes with augmented reality solutions, which include technologies like interactive 3D, augmented reality, computer vision, AI and deep learning to guide human operators in complex assembly tasks and automate quality inspections based on the product virtual twin.
“Manufacturers can gain real-time, data-driven KPIs to measure productivity, better manage production lines, material flow and cycle times, enhance entire production systems and drive real-time manufacturing processes,” details Dassault Systèmes.
Delmia Apriso offers broad industry and manufacturing model coverage, supporting nine industries with varied manufacturing models and can be globally deployed across a vertically integrated enterprise or a diversified global manufacturer.
By Benjamin Ferrer