Clean Skin Club secures US$32M to expand retail presence
Clean Skin Club has raised US$32 million in a funding round led by Astō Consumer Partners, with co-investment from Amberstone. The skin care and hygiene brand plans to use the funds to grow its brick-and-mortar retail presence, develop new products and hire more staff to support its next growth phase.
Astō Consumer Partners has experience scaling businesses from digital-first platforms to physical retailing. Amberstone, a co-investor, adds further expertise in guiding brands through rapid expansion. Their involvement signals confidence in Clean Skin Club’s potential.
“Clean Skin Club is ushering in a new era of skin care through reimagining the category and delivering straightforward, science-backed solutions that truly work,” says Clayton Christopher, co-founder of Astō Consumer Partners.
Areas for expansion
Founded in 2019, Clean Skin Club launched as a direct-to-consumer brand with its flagship product, Clean Towels XL. The single-use facial towels are dermatologist-approved and made from 100% USDA-certified bio-based materials. The product is designed to help consumers protect the skin barrier and avoid bacteria accumulation that can come from reusing washcloths to cleanse the face.
After experiencing rapid growth — 150% year over year — the brand entered physical retail in September, launching its products in Target stores. The company says the new funding will help it expand its brick-and-mortar footprint and diversify its product offerings.
Industry trends
Clean Skin Club’s growth strategy aligns with broader industry trends as brands like Sephora focus on expanding retail footprints to reach more customers.
In recent personal care news, the beauty chain announced plans to open 20 new stores in the UK by 2027, doubling its current presence. Sephora re-entered the UK in 2022 after a 17-year absence and has since gained traction through online sales and brick-and-mortar openings in busy locations like London, Manchester and Birmingham.
The British government also announced plans to lower business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses starting in 2026-27 in an effort to support brick-and-mortar stores and level the playing field with online retailers.