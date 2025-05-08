June Skin expands aesthetic procedure platform across US
June Skin has announced a US expansion, launching 14 safety and compliance training studios for licensed nurses who want to deliver aesthetic procedures under the brand’s name. Licensed nurses can practise privately via an AI-powered aesthetics platform that connects them to consumers directly.
The training studios will be in key metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago. This move leads the company to operate in 45 states.
June Skin’s concierge business model allows licensed nurses to offer premium aesthetic services, such as botox and chemical peels, directly in clients’ homes.
The platform offers national branding, digital scheduling, inventory support, compliance infrastructure, and AI-powered customer service to support independently operating care providers.
The upcoming training studios serve as onboarding hubs, where the nurses undergo training, receive compliance guidance, and become certified to deliver care under the June Skin brand. The company says 300 nurses have already been onboarded.
“Patients today want convenience, transparency, and expertise — and nurses want flexibility and ownership,” says Alena Huberts, CEO and co-founder of June Skin.
“We are creating a future where high-quality aesthetic care is not tied to expensive clinics, but delivered wherever patients are, with safety and standards.”
Forced to face it
June Skin’s expansion comes amid growing global scrutiny over how and where aesthetic procedures are administered. In contrast to the US, where mobile models like June Skin are gaining traction, Personal Care Insights recently reported on England, which is tightening its oversight.
Starting June 1, remote prescriptions for non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as botox and dermal fillers will be banned in England. Under the new rules, patients must see a qualified prescriber face-to-face before receiving treatment — an effort aimed at curbing safety risks tied to unregulated practices and overly accessible procedures.
However, to mitigate the safety risks aesthetic practices may pose, brands are innovating science-backed alternatives, and consumers are turning toward minimally invasive solutions that deliver similar results, bypassing traditional surgery’s stigma or recovery time.
South Korean company Maypharm recently launched Skincolla, a human collagen filler formulated with hyaluronic acid to meet growing consumer demand for subtle, ethical, and low-risk procedures.