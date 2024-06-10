Cosmetic Business 2024: Berg+Schmidt spotlights UV filters and new supplier Green Line
10 Jun 2024 --- As summer approaches, Berg+Schmidt showcases its innovations in the sun care category and its new supplier, Green Line.
Personal Care Insights talked to Annika Groenick, sales and product manager for cosmetics at Berg+Schmidt, at the Cosmetic Business trade show in Munich, Germany. She explained more about the company’s five new product launches that include four new UV filters. Groenick says the company is diving deeper into the category now that sun care is a “hot topic.”
She also discusses a transparent oil thickener now on offer. “It’s a completely natural product with properties that cannot be found by our competitors.”
The BergaCare FG Gel is a natural oil thickener for transparent and viscous oil gels, gel creams and solid jelly textures. The company suggests that the ingredient can be used in rinse-off and leave-on formulations for skin or hair care as it is cold-processable.
“We’re very confident. During the launch of BergaCare FG Gel, we realized that the customers’ response was amazing. We were immediately out of samples.”
Supplier diversification
Groenick says it just made sense to take on Green Line as a new supplier given the strong spotlight on naturality and sustainability:
“We will be offering three active ingredients that they are producing, and in the future, we will also focus on their preservatives, which are about to be patented soon. This will help our customers here to formulate sustainably and naturally and also keep their products safe.”
She adds: “We have been looking at the market for some years now, trying to see where we find our niche, where there is a need in the market, and how we can answer these questions and demands.”
By Venya Patel, with reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetic Business 2024