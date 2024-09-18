Cosmetica Laboratories teases upcoming “Cloudwalker” beauty exhibit at Makeup in NewYork 2024
18 Sep 2024 --- Cosmetica Laboratories highlights its upcoming features at the MakeUp in NewYork 2024 trade show. The custom innovation house touts a “highly personalized approach” to cosmetic development and manufacturing.
Held at NYC’s Javits Centre, Cosmetica is preparing a booth installation, integrating product innovation into its “Cloudwalker” concept space. The immersive campaign aims to transport attendees to a “whimsical world of ethereal fairy-core inspired formulas.”
The installation will feature an experiential gourmet cotton candy wall and a bubble machine to immerse attendees into the space.
“Innovation and inspiration are at the heart of everything we do at Cosmetica, including our IRL [in real life] events,” comments Maria Osorio, director of marketing and product development.
“Our approach to customer engagement through campaigns, product launches and events mirrors the dynamic nature of the industry and the continuous evolution of our product formulations. MakeUp in New York will again give us a platform to showcase our new collection to the industry's most prominent brands and thought leaders.”
Immersive engagement and bespoke activations
At last year’s event, Cosmetica exhibited a similarly immersive theme, featuring an interactive “mirror booth” highlighting its eyeshadow formulation innovation, Auratech. The “first-in-market” eyeshadow formulation promises “advanced efficacy” including an extra-creamy texture and low fallout.
Cosmetica participates at the upcoming MakeUp in New York following its FormuLab 3.0 pop-up in Brooklyn this Spring. Inspired by the iconic venue Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the event had an intentional analog format in contrast to Cosmetica’s previous heavily digitized pop-ups.
Guests at the FormuLab 3.0 pop-up were treated to a bespoke experience as they were taken through a customized journey. Details included custom gelato flavors inspired by each customer’s products and personalized tarot cards designed to offer a “peek into the brand’s beauty future.”
Ahead of the trade show, Personal Care Insights caught up with show director and co-founder Sandra Maguarian to learn more about upcoming discussions and exhibits covering topics such as biotech-driven beauty, the rise of “skingestibles” and sustainable packaging solutions. Key trends like the TikTok Shop’s influence on consumer engagement and new precision skincare technologies are among other highlights of the show.