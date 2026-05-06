Cosmogen & Asquan merge to become global personal care packaging player
Key takeaways
- Cosmogen & Asquan Group, with a combined revenue of US$50 million, aims to lead the global personal care packaging space.
- The merger brings together Cosmogen’s beauty, skin care, and wellness expertise with Asquan’s premium packaging solutions.
- The new entity serves top brands like LVMH, L’Oréal, and Shiseido, expanding its international footprint across Europe, the US, Asia, and the Middle East.
Cosmogen has acquired Asquan, an international premium personal care company headquartered in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, to consolidate its global reach in the personal care packaging space.
The new entity, Cosmogen & Asquan Group, is set to generate a combined revenue of US$50 million. Together, its client portfolio includes LVMH, L’Oréal, Clarins, Huda Beauty, and Shiseido.
The partnership aims to bring together Cosmogen’s applications for beauty, skin care, and wellness, while Asquan offers premium multi-category packaging formats for a range of personal care applications.
Priscille Allais, CEO at Cosmogen & Asquan Group, says: “In a consolidating beauty market, it was essential to evolve. The acquisition of Asquan was an obvious step, given the strength of the complementarity between our two companies.”
“It enables us today to become a leading global partner for brands that are themselves global, while further strengthening our environmental and social commitments.”
According to Cosmogen, the acquisition aligns with its 2024 strategy to accelerate its growth and become a “leading global player” in personal care packaging.
International reach
Cosmogen & Asquan Group’s operational reach spans Europe, the US, Asia, and the Middle East.
Henri Tinchant, COO at Cosmogen & Asquan Group, says: “This transaction strengthens our ability to support our clients while preserving their trust, through the attention we give them and an uncompromising level of service.”
“The scale we are reaching today is a key lever: it strengthens our industrial footprint, reinforces our expertise, and expands our range of solutions. This dynamic primarily benefits our clients and amplifies what has always been our strength.”
Beyond its product offering, the Cosmogen & Asquan Group relies on a “robust international industrial network” combined with “strong innovation capabilities,” and supported by patents, product developments, and strategic sourcing.
“This enables the Group to combine creativity, performance, and speed of execution,” says the company.
Recently, L’Oréal Group brands Lancôme, YSL Beauty, Armani Beauty, and Prada Beauty joined forces with Cosmogen for the development of mini beauty products, designed for travel retail and discovery sets.
Meanwhile, Cosmogen also supplied the men’s skin care brand Horace with a post-consumer recycled PET stick for cosmetics. The solution is said to combine technical performance and style.