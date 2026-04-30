April in review: Navigating Iran war, K-beauty opportunities, In-cosmetics Global 2026
Key takeaways
- The Iran war disrupted global supply chains, impacting the personal care sector.
- K-beauty is expanding into India, tapping into its growing beauty market.
- In-cosmetics Global 2026 showcased emerging trends like neurocosmetics and AI in beauty.
This month, the Iran war sent shockwaves throughout the personal care sector, causing a multitude of responses to mitigate supply chain impact.
The continuously expanding K-beauty movement set its sights on a new geographical location, India. Additionally, South Korea’s fragrance exports hit their highest monthly figure on record, signaling a high-potential opportunity.
Meanwhile, Personal Care Insights attended In-cosmetics Global 2026 in Paris, France, and uncovered the latest trends proliferating in the industry.
L’Oréal completes acquisition of Kering Beauté to expand luxe and fragrance
L’Oréal completed its acquisition of Kering Beauté, including House of Creed, to enhance its luxury fragrance portfolio. The deal grants L’Oréal 50-year exclusive licenses for fragrance and beauty products from Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and future rights for Gucci fragrances. The move was L’Oréal’s largest to date, surpassing the 2023 purchase of Aesop for US$2.5 billion. The acquisition strengthens the company’s position in luxury beauty and expands its growth potential.
K-beauty targets India as SWANA volatility reshapes expansion strategies
K-beauty brands expanded into India through e-commerce partnerships to tap into the growing beauty market. Amid geopolitical tensions and stricter EU regulations, Korean companies were shown to be diversifying their growth strategies. An Innova Market Insights analyst told us India’s young consumers and strong online retail ecosystem offer brand opportunities. “India offers a high-growth potential for K-beauty expansion, which has not been penetrated yet but has strong capabilities of online expansion,” she said.
Uniting for sun safety: Industry pushes for daily SPF use as adoption lags
A group of organizations joined forces in a cross-industry effort to promote daily sun protection as a critical public health priority. Trends in the beauty sector signal a shift toward SPF being seen as a must-have product, with more consumers integrating it into their daily routines, not just as a beach day pick-up. However, a strong barrier to consistent SPF use is texture — leading beauty industry players to create new formulations to meet evolving consumer demands for enhanced sensory appeal.
Dr. Squatch on how men’s care grows in today’s cultural landscape
Men’s personal care is shifting toward more inclusive and transparent branding, with social media empowering men to build intentional self-care routines. John Ludeke, senior VP of Global Marketing at Dr. Squatch, told us how the brand has tailored its product catalog and marketing strategies to cater to this evolving consumer base. He explained that Dr. Squatch’s success stems not only from offering high-performance, clean ingredients but also from breaking down the stigma around men’s grooming by making it fun and something to look forward to.
Closing women’s health gap: O Positiv debuts line for vaginal comfort, recovery, and skin
O Positiv Health launched products designed to address women’s specific health needs. The solutions provide targeted hydration and comfort for vaginal health, and support mental energy and fitness recovery. Dr. Roxanne Pero, OBGYN MD and member of O Positiv’s Medical Advisory Board, shared insights on the latest product releases, highlighting how the intimate care category is becoming increasingly mainstream.
How personal care leaders are navigating Iran war supply chain pressures
The Iran war has driven cost inflation across the personal care sector, disrupting supply chains and pushing up energy, raw material, and logistics costs. Suppliers, in response, raised prices to protect margins, while others focused on supply chain resilience and sourcing diversification. Even with the adjustments, uncertainty is expected to increase in the second half of the year. We dove into the personal care industry’s response to the challenging landscape.
K-fragrance export records signal new chapter of Korean beauty growth
K-beauty’s global success is beginning to extend beyond skin care, with fragrance emerging as its next major growth frontier. Data from the Korea International Trade Association revealed South Korea’s fragrance exports hit the highest monthly figure on record — signaling the rise of “K-fragrance” as a new export driver. Global demand for fragrance and automation investments is set to accelerate K-fragrance expansion.
In-cosmetics Global 2026: Well-being demands fuel neurocosmetics emergence
Neurocosmetics emerged as a standout trend at In-cosmetics Global 2026, reflecting a growing consumer desire for beauty products that go beyond skin-deep benefits. Beauty innovators created moments of escapism through ingredient technologies. We spoke to experts about how fast-paced, tech-driven lifestyles are pushing companies to create science-backed ingredients designed to enhance mood and support emotional well-being.
Sephora to introduce safeguards on child cosmetics use after investigation
Sephora announced that it would implement clear warnings and staff training to prevent inappropriate skin care marketing to children, following an investigation. The agreement resolved the inquiry initiated by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in November 2024. The move came amid rising concerns from parents and dermatologists about the risks of children using adult skin care products, driven by social media trends. Regulators have increasingly scrutinized beauty brands that target anti-aging products at minors.
AI beauty boom sparks trust, privacy and false advertising concerns
Beauty brands are quickly adopting AI tools, but experts warned of risks, including misleading AI-generated images and advice. Consulting firm BRG stressed the need for human oversight to avoid legal issues and protect brand credibility. “From a litigation and compliance perspective, beauty is often viewed as a category where increased use of AI in marketing can have meaningful implications for long‑term brand trust and credibility,” Ceren Canal Aruoba, managing director at BRG, told us.