Coverpla supports Anna Zini fragrance launch with packaging solutions
Key takeaways
- Coverpla has collaborated with Anna Zini Fragrances & Cosmetics to design and develop packaging for French Cowboy fragrances.
- French Cowboy distinguishes itself by its co-creation approach, working with creatives from various fields such as art, dance, and gastronomy.
- Coverpla’s use of packaging solutions with targeted customization, along with in-house coloring of caps, played a key role in meeting the project’s design constraints.
For the launch of French Cowboy fragrances, consultancy Anna Zini Fragrances & Cosmetics called on French packaging solution provider Coverpla for global primary packaging development in the form of bottle, cap, pump, and bespoke color solutions.
French Cowboy was created in Paris, France, in 2025 by Givaudan perfumer Ashley Santiago and Adrien Ollat. The brand says it stands for fragrance that is “original and radically accessible while remaining infused with the codes of Haute Parfumerie.”
The brand emphasizes its co-creation approach, collaborating with creatives from diverse fields such as art, dance, and gastronomy.
Bold and unisex fragrances
Speaking to Personal Care Insights, Henry Crelier, sales manager for France, addresses how Coverpla’s packaging solutions are used to capture the essence of French Cowboy’s fragrances.
“The French Cowboy project was born from a blank page during a meeting at Coverpla’s Paris showroom, a true creative workshop that encourages exchanges and co-creation,” says Crelier.
“The objective was to design a contemporary bottle in line with the brand’s bold and unisex universe.”
Choosing a bottle available from stock made it possible to combine responsiveness with creative freedom, according to Crelier. “Specific work was carried out on the cap, designed as a strong identity element: the material, which is easy to color, allowed the development of a distinctive shade consistent with the fragrance universe.”
“By combining existing solutions with targeted customization, Coverpla was able to translate the creative essence of French Cowboy,” he says.
According to Crelier, one of the main challenges was the ability to reconcile creative demands with time constraints.
“Coverpla met this challenge thanks to its agile organization and the availability of its stock references. The complementarity between our showroom-creative workshop in Paris and our headquarters in Nice, where our production units are located, made it possible to accelerate development and secure technical choices. Our injection production unit enabled us to carry out the coloring of the caps in-house, offering greater responsiveness and control.”
“All of this contributed to smooth and efficient collaboration throughout the project,” he adds.
Pleasuring the senses
French Cowboy’s Pear Pavlova came from a collaboration with contemporary dancer Allie Goodbun. The scent is inspired by movement, a light and airy gourmand coupling fruity freshness with musky sensuality.
Mezcal Chocolat was co-created with French chef Mathis Molinié, evoking cooking, fire, and unexpected accords between spices and chocolate.
To translate the creative stamp of these two unisex fragrances, Coverpla suggested the Destiny bottle in a 100 ml format, combined with the Gator cap, as well as a combination of pump and pump cover. Each bottle is decorated and the cap colored by Coverpla to express the brand’s vision of bright colors and bold graphic design.
“Coverpla was an important partner in the launch of French Cowboy. Its teams fully understood the challenges and demands of an ambitious young brand and accompanied it with true creative and industrial sensitivity,” say Santiago and Ollat.
Anna Zini, founder of Anna Zini Fragrances & Cosmetics, adds: “French Cowboy demonstrates how the constraint of existing shapes can become an excellent driver of creativity. Starting with one of Coverpla’s signature products, and thanks to a combination of mix and match, color, and finishing, we created a differentiated product.”
“Because the founders carried a clear vision, and because Coverpla was able to understand clearly and react fast, the project came together naturally: smoothly, quickly, and in a spirit of collaboration.”
Last month, Coverpla created the Mystère bottle for Italian brand Egoscentrique’s fragrance collection, representing the brand’s “luxurious spirit of eccentricity.”
In a similar vein, earlier this week, beauty incubator Maesa launched its pheromone-mimicking fragrance brand, String Theory, for heightened connection, attraction, and sensuality. The move comes amid a time for “authentic” interpersonal connections through scent.