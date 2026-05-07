Cosmogen expands recyclable and convenient pack portfolio for personal care

Key takeaways
- A series of Cosmogen product updates tap into consumer demand for convenience, recyclability, and premium design.
- Introduced products include a transparent lipstick tube, a recyclable PET stick for solid formulas, and additions to the Ecoline range.
- The range focuses on eco-friendly, recyclable materials, enhancing ease of use, performance, and sustainability.
Cosmogen has announced a series of updates and product launches in the personal care space that tap into consumer demand for convenience, recyclability, and premium design.
The solutions include an expanded lipstick applicator range, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) stick for solid formulas, and additions to Cosmogen’s recyclable Ecoline range.
Everyday convenience
Cosmogen has added the Glossy Lip Tube Slanted, a transparent lipstick holder, to its Glossy Lip Tube Rounded range. The solution responds to growing demand for color-dedicated packaging and brand customization.
“The transparency of the applicators highlights the true color of the formula, while the PET material ensures a soft feel and application comfort. Elegant and easy to use, these formats are suited for everyday and on-the-go use,” says Cosmogen.
The lipstick has a slanted and scooped applicator, which closely hugs the lips for a controlled and smooth application.
Material innovation
Also in PET developments, Cosmogen has launched an 11 g recyclable PET stick for solid complexion formulas, such as lip balm, concealer, and sun cream. The solution is developed for on-the-go touch-ups. The monomaterial solution is also available in recycled PET (rPET).
The launch is said to complement the range of 3.7 g formats, customizable (round or square section, various heights), suitable for wax-based or anhydrous formulas.
The complete range includes compacts for powders or eyeshadows, also in PET or rPET, along with brushes, mini brushes, and kabukis, to enable brands to develop cohesive makeup lines.
Design-for-recycling
Lastly, two products have been added to Cosmogen’s Ecoline range, which is developed using recyclable monomaterials, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), to facilitate sorting and recycling.
The PE range now includes the Eco Needle Tube and Eco Mini Squeeze’n Ball, enhancing control and precision during application. According to Cosmogen, the Eco Needle Tube is suitable for targeting fine lines, imperfections, or small areas, for skin care and makeup.
“The Ecoline ready-to-go packaging range embodies Cosmogen’s eco-design approach through a complete collection of solutions developed in recyclable monomaterials to facilitate sorting and recycling. It addresses brands looking to combine application performance, clean design, and reduced environmental impact,” says Cosmogen.
Meanwhile, the Eco Mini Squeeze’n Ball combines a tube with a through-flow rolling PE ball applicator. It is designed for ease of use, with a rotating on/off system, and enables hands-free, precise application and a massaging effect.
The Eco Needle Tube and Eco Mini Squeeze’n Ball now join the full range, which also features the Eco Jar, Eco Tube, Eco Lip Tube, Eco Tense, Eco Drop to Drop, and Eco Squeeze’n Roll.
Earlier this week, Cosmogen acquired Asquan, an international premium personal care company headquartered in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, to consolidate its global reach in the personal care packaging space.