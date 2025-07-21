Coty unveils fragrance brand inspired by global cultures
Coty has launched a fragrance brand called Origen, featuring five signature scents, each tied to a specific destination and cultural inspiration.
The brand is designed to evoke the feeling of travel and exploration through scent, with each fragrance representing a different part of the world, such as the Amazon rainforest and the Sahara desert.
Coty says the idea behind Origen is to capture a sense of escapism. The debut collection is built around adventure, wanderlust, and emotional connection through scent. Origen aims to use storytelling and regional inspiration as a key part of its identity.
Consumers are encouraged to mix and match the perfumes, creating personalized combinations that reflect their mood or identity. Earlier this year, Boots’ data revealed that 42% of shoppers now purchase multiple fragrances instead of sticking to a signature scent, showcasing that fragrance can act as a form of emotional expression, mood enhancement, and identity.
According to Coty’s chief brands officer of Consumer Beauty, Stefano Curti, Origen is meant to “bottle the thrill of stepping into the unknown.” He says that each fragrance is a reminder that “there is always more to discover, about the world and yourself.”
The fragrances are debuting exclusively on Walmart’s online store in the US, with in-store availability expected to follow.
Journey across continents
The Origen collection includes five Eau De Parfum and Body Mist fragrances, inspired by five regions. Amazonian Water Lily represents Brazil with fresh greens, airy musk, and waterlily.
Yucatan Midnight Amber reflects Mexico’s festive nights with mandarin, tuberose, and glowing amber. Amalfi Love Bloom draws on the Italian coast with orange blossom, rose, vanilla, and sandalwood notes.
Sahara Mystery Oud channels the warmth of the desert through oud, saffron, and vanilla, while Himalayan Jasmine Serenade offers a calming floral blend with jasmine, marigold, and patchouli.
Each fragrance is accompanied by artwork created by regional artists, which aims to further anchor the scent in its place of origin.