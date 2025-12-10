Croda expands SenStories tool to elevate sensory-driven formulation
Key takeaways
- Croda expanded its SenStories tool to help formulators create targeted, consumer-aligned sensory experiences.
- New emulsifiers, filters, and an improved interface enable faster, more confident ingredient selection.
- The updates reduce trial-and-error while aligning sensory performance with regulatory and consumer expectations.
Croda has updated its SenStories selector tool to enhance its ability to help formulators achieve tuned sensory experiences. The sensory-driven formulation tool now features five additional emulsifiers and emulsifier combinations.
SenStories aims to bridge the gap between science and consumer expectations.
“It translates complex sensory experiences into intuitive, consumer-focused descriptors, enabling formulators to confidently craft skin care with targeted sensory profiles that genuinely resonate with end users. This expansion enriches the tool’s content and capabilities, making it even more responsive to the demands of modern beauty formulation,” says Croda,
The specialty chemicals company has added an intuitive interface with a new layout and enhanced navigation to streamline the user journey. Croda says this will enable faster ingredient discovery.
SenStories also added enhanced filtering options. The introduced filters include vegan suitability and ISO 16128 compliance. The inclusions are meant to support formulation choices that meet both sensory and regulatory standards.
“The enhanced SenStories tool is a perfect example of how we’re combining science, innovation, and user-centric design to support the creation of beauty products,” says Magali Bonnier, research and technology specialist at Croda.
Croda’s upgrades to SenStories work to remove the trial and error from formulation development. The tool aims to generate tailored ingredient recommendations based on accreditation and compliance, technical performance, and utilisation of a bespoke algorithm.
The additions hope to match the resultant sensory experience with consumer language. The updates also wish to create faster ingredient selection “with confidence that the resultant formulation sensory will match consumer expectations.”
Sandra Breene, Croda’s president of Consumer Care, says: “By deepening our sensory insights and translating them into tools that empower formulators, we’re ensuring that every innovation we deliver is shaped by real consumer needs and expectations.”
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Berg + Schmidt at the SEPAWA Congress 2025 in Berlin, Germany, about the company’s texture and sensory sample kit. Similar to Croda’s SenStories, Berg + Schmidt’s solution was created for formulators to develop new formulations at a quicker pace. The kit mainly serves products with milk, lotion, and cream textures.