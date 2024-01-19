Decoding Google Search and TikTok beauty trend dynamics for long-term success
19 Jan 2024 --- Spate provides an in-depth analysis that reveals the perceived volatility of social media trends. Using a three-year data comparison of Google Search and TikTok, the consumer data analysis company shows how the two platforms interact.
Spate says brands and marketers that struggle with changing TikTok trends may find a way to navigate through them via its analysis.
Spate suggests that TikTok and Google Search have a more stable and reciprocal relationship than is widely assumed. This finding from the analysis is expected to reshape long-term strategies for brands navigating the fast-paced world of digital trends.
Unveiling stability in TikTok trends
Spate’s study examines over two million Google keywords and 60 million TikTok videos, categorizing them using a proprietary algorithm and AI. The analysis used “Dynamic Time warping” to challenge the notion that TikTok trends are fleeting.
The study’s three-year scope reveals that 75% of TikTok and Google Search users exhibit “very similar or similar” behavior. This challenges the notion that TikTok trends are highly volatile, emphasizing a more stable relationship. Spate notes that seasonal and sustained trends show greater similarity between the two platforms, providing valuable insights for marketers.
Spate identifies key factors influencing the similarity of TikTok and Google Search trends. TikTok post counts greater than 50 significantly increase the likelihood of trends gaining traction on Google Search, indicating a threshold for trend momentum.
Furthermore, the nature of trends is important, particularly in the entertainment industry, highlights Spate. While some trends are successful on TikTok, they may not translate into Google Searches, indicating differences in purchase intent.
Trend deep-dive
Exploring seasonal risers, such as sunscreen sticks and summer blond hair, unveils their popularity with very similar behavior on both TikTok and Google Search.
Spate analysis reveals that the pandemic-induced focus on skin care is evident in the surge of sunscreen stick searches. At the same time, summer blond hair maintains its appeal with consistent consumer interest.
Meanwhile, long-term trends, or “sustained risers,” exhibit consistent upward growth over three years. Hair wax sticks and face bronzer sticks showcase “very similar” behavior on both platforms. Others include chrome nails, Moxi laser, Fulani braids and cat eyelashes.
Spate identifies “sustained decliners,” such as maskne and headband wigs, which provide insight into shifting consumer preferences. Maskne, which was popular in the early days of COVID-19, sees a drop in interest, reflecting larger cultural shifts. Headband wigs maintain consistent appeal with decreasing searchers over the three years, finds Spate.
“Why it matters:” Insights for brands
Spate’s research provides a new perspective on trend lifecycles, emphasizing the need for brands to move away from short-term strategies based on TikTok’s perceived volatility.
By using data to validate trend predictions, brands can gain a competitive advantage in an ever-changing digital landscape.
Spate advises that brands can steer clear of the transient nature of digital trends and achieve long-term success by understanding the stability of TikTok trends and their reciprocal relationship with Google Search.
Spate previously released consumer research on which TikTok trends and brands the beauty industry should be paying attention to in the summer. It provides insights into how companies can capitalize on these trends audiences engage with.
By Venya Patel