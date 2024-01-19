Bath & Body Works reformulates its body care without parabens and sulfates
19 Jan 2024 --- Bath & Body Works reformulates its entire body care range to meet consumer demand for cleaner formulas. The products are now made without sulfates and parabens but retain their established scents.
The retailer says this launch invites customers to “come back to their senses, hit the reset on their self-care routines and reimagine the role the fragrances they love play in their daily rituals.”
“We know what we put into our products is just as important as what we’re taking out, so we’re thrilled to offer a reformulation across our body care assortment that protects the integrity of our beloved fragrances, which provides a high level of performance our customers love and expect while removing the ingredients they no longer want,” says Julie Rosen, president at Bath & Body Works.
Cleaner body
The reformulation spans Bath & Body Works’ entire portfolio of dermatologist-tested personal care products and exclusive fragrances. The scents include Champagne Toast, A Thousand Wishes, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Ocean, Graphite, Mahogany Teakwood and returning seasonal favorites and new fragrance drops.
The Moisturizing Body Wash, Body Wash and Body Scrub are made without sulfates and parabens and include pro-vitamin B5, aloe vera, shea butter and cocoa butter.
The Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, Body Lotion and Body Butter is made without parabens and artificial dyes and has vitamin E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid.
The reformulation of the body care collection is the latest in a series of initiatives that support Bath & Body Works’ environmental, social and governance commitments.
The fragrances supplier also had a re-launch of its hand soap category packaged in bottles made with at least 50% recycled plastic, and its first-ever hand soap refills were introduced in a recyclable carton.
In the last three years, the company has grown its men’s category by nearly 50% through continued product evolution and assortment expansion, including an introduction last year of new skin care and beard care collections.
Bath & Body Works’ reformulated body care products are available in stores across the US and online.
