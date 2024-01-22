Mavian Beauty’s new sonic cleansing brush promises to purify, exfoliate and boost skin care absorption
22 Jan 2024 --- Mavian Beauty’s latest technology produces the Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, a waterproof massaging device using heat and vibrations to purify pores, exfoliate the skin and “lock in freshness.”
The two-in-one sonic brush heats up to 40°C (104°F), close to the human body’s temperature. It is said to open up pores, accelerate skin care absorption and lift away dirt and dead skin cells using 10,000 vibrations per minute.
Mavian Beauty, launched in the fall of 2023, offers devices and products to create “a spa experience in the comfort of home.”
“Our sonic cleansing technology can replace two steps of cleaning and exfoliating in your daily skin care routine,” says Mavian Beauty founder Maya Vu.
“With eight levels of vibrations, it will effectively remove all dirt, impurities, oil and makeup residue and massage your face while cleansing to promote blood circulation instead of using hand massage.”
Skin care sinking in
The Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush is recommended for use on a wet face or while showering. After washing, customers can apply face products, which will fully absorb into the skin due to the sonic pulsations allowing for deeper reach into pores.
Vu highlights the following steps to incorporate the Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush into daily routines to keep the skin plump and hydrated:
- Step 1: Apply a cleanser on the brush and adjust the speed to increase or decrease the vibration mode.
- Step 2: Wash the face with water, then dry it off while leaving moisture.
- Step 3: Apply a serum, cream or essence on the face, turn on the heating mode and gently massage upward to lift the face.
- Step 4: Apply an appropriate mask after the massage to enhance the benefits.
“As your face is massaged daily, it will make the face muscle exercise and become firmer,” explains Vu.
The food-grade, FDA-approved silicone brush is safe to use on the skin and is designed for all skin types. The Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush also has a long-use battery — a one-time charge can last up to two months.
Vu is a licensed esthetician and spa owner who launched Mavian Beauty in the fall of 2023 to offer devices and products that “create a spa experience in the comfort of home.”
The brand’s offerings include spa skin care products and professional facial tools for cleansing, makeup removal, exfoliating, firming, anti-aging and brightening.
The Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush costs US$99.
