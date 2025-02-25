Dietary interventions can transform psoriasis severity, research suggests
A King’s College London, UK, study shows that poor diets are linked to more severe psoriasis, suggesting changing eating habits can help manage the skin condition. Researchers think that those who do not follow the Mediterranean diet, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, and the Healthy Plant-Based Diet Index are more likely to have severe symptoms.
“Our findings point to the potential benefits of dietary interventions in improving patient outcomes,” says lead researcher Sylvia Zanesco, Ph.D. student from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London.
“Given the impact of psoriasis on physical and psychological well-being, incorporating dietary assessments into routine care could offer patients additional support in managing their condition.”
Psoriasis affects millions of people and is believed to be triggered by the immune system. It causes flaky skin patches that become scaly.
Similarly to the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet focuses on consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy foods, and lean meats while avoiding salt, sugar, and saturated fats.
A high Healthy Plant-based Diet Index involves fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, legumes, and plant oils rich in unsaturated fats. It is low in animal-based foods and unhealthy plant foods or drinks high in sugar and refined starches.
Even when body mass index (BMI) was taken into account, consuming more red and processed meat was linked to more severe psoriasis. Fruits, nuts, and legume intakes were also associated with less severe psoriasis in those with a higher BMI.
Growing evidence
The researchers surveyed 257 adults with psoriasis about their adherence to various diet quality scores and assessed the severity of the skin condition via a questionnaire.
“People with psoriasis often ask about how the food they eat affects their skin and whether changing their diet helps. This research brings us closer to answering these important questions,” says Dr. Thivi Maruthappu, consultant dermatologist and key investigator.
The cross-sectional study adds evidence of a link between diet and quality of life for those suffering from the skin condition. It accounted for differences in age, sex, smoking status, alcohol, energy intake, and mental health.
“This research brings much-needed evidence that there may be a role for dietary advice, alongside standard clinical care, in managing symptoms of psoriasis,” adds senior study author Wendy Hall, professor of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London.
“Our next steps will be to explore whether diets rich in healthy plant foods can reduce symptoms of psoriasis in a controlled clinical trial.”
Diet and skin health
According to U.S. News and World Report, the Mediterranean diet was the “most highly rated” of 38 diets examined, followed by the DASH diet.
Meanwhile, Pennington Biomedical Research Center spotlighted the DASH diet as the best heart-healthy and second-best overall diet.
Scientists recently suggested unhealthy nutrition habits, BMI, and anxiety can cause increased severity of seborrheic dermatitis.