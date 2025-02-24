Beauty brands respond to demand for skin barrier repair and simplified routines
Kiehls, Olay, and Zion Health have launched skin care products that cater to consumer’s demand for skin barrier repair, simplified routines, and natural ingredients.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that 58% of consumers globally purchased facial skin care products in the past year.
Kiehls has released the Ultra Facial Barrier Hydrating Cleanser, a soap-free amino acid cream-to-foam cleanser that hydrates and supports the skin barrier. The product is designed to help remove makeup and sunscreen through a nourishing process.
The skin care brand says the cleanser suits all skin types, even those prone to acne. Other ingredients like squalene and glycerin moisturize and strengthen the skin, providing barrier protection.
The cleanser is part of Kiehl's Ultra Facial Line, which includes Ultra Facial cream and the Better Screen UV Serum with SPF 50+.
Simplified skin care
Olay has launched the Super Serum Body Wash to promote self care that can be implemented into everyday tasks, like showering. In an Olay survey of 1,000 women, less than 10% were “extremely confident” that body wash can address skin concerns.
“Olay recognizes that many women often feel self-conscious about the appearance of their skin, but few realize that body wash is the first step in skin care,” says the skin care brand.
Adapted from the low pH serum used in its Super Facial Serum, Olay says the body wash “hydrates, firms, smooths, brightens, and evens” the skin. Once activated with water, the formula creates a lather that allows the serum to sink into the skin.
Olay recently tapped into the demand for easy and adaptable skin care routines with its multifunctional day cream, featuring five active ingredients to increase the convenience of consumers’ skin care routines. Personal Care Insights spoke to Olay’s principal scientist and senior director, Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, about the shifting demand for simplified skin care routines amid various product launches.
Ingredient alternatives
US-based personal care company Zion Health has released a hydrating cream that uses clay minerals and plant-based ingredients.
The Zion hydrating cream incorporates hyaluronic acid and mineral-rich clay to support collagen formation for strengthened skin. It also includes ingredients like cloudberry seed oil, Fagus sylvatica, safflower oil, omega fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E to detoxify, hydrate, and strengthen skin.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that brands are expanding vegan and natural choices to align with evolving consumer expectations as demand for transparency and ethical sourcing grows.