EU consumer safety committee recommends limit on UV filter ingredient in cosmetics
The EU’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) has recommended that Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate (DHHB), used in cosmetics to absorb UVA radiation, be used at a maximum level of 0.026%.
The ingredient can contain small amounts of an unwanted chemical by-product called DnHexP. DnHexP is a phthalate linked to potential health concerns, such as hormonal disruptions. Members of the personal care industry have expressed concerns over the presence of DnHexP as a contaminant in the production of DHHB.
Given technical and scientific progress and considering the various health concerns, the SCCS was requested to identify the maximum safe level of DnHexP as a contaminant in DHHB preparations.
The committee SCCS has noted available information showing that DnHexP was below the detection level in several DHHB-containing sunscreen products and DHHB sources.
Therefore, it has been recommended that DnHexP be lowered to one part per million to keep products safer. The suggested cap applies when DHHB is used up to 10% in cosmetic products and only if DnHexP is an unavoidable impurity.
The SCCS has released a consultation period that will remain open until April 25, 2025.
Product safety
Personal care products are constantly being assessed for their consumer safety.
A report by the Environmental Working Group recently revealed that Black women face disproportionate health risks from the toxicity of personal care products marketed to them.
In an effort to protect beauty consumers, the UK Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint from the UK Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association regarding misleading para-phenylenediamine (PPD)- free claims made by Instituto Naturvita for its Natur Vital Colorsafe hair dye range. PPD is a chemical used in permanent hair dye to make colors look more natural by bonding color molecules to the hair for longer.
Meanwhile, Washington State’s Department of Ecology, US, released a draft regulation proposing a ban on 28 formaldehyde-releasing chemicals in beauty and personal care products manufactured, sold, or distributed state-wide. These chemicals in nail polish, hair gel, shampoos, and hair straightening products release formaldehyde, a known human carcinogen.