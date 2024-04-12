Dirty Labs releases laundry oil for luxurious scent experience
12 Apr 2024 --- Dirty Labs launches Murasaki Scent Oil to enhance the laundry experience in a safe and sustainable manner. Users can add a few drops of Murasaki Scent Oil onto wool dryer balls before starting the drying cycle to infuse garments with the scent.
The cleaning company aims to make petrochemical cleaning “obsolete.” The launch follows the success of Dirty Labs’ Signature Scent Oil, which reportedly sold out twice. The Murasaki Scent Oil can also be added to a diffuser to make the home smell like fresh laundry.
“At Dirty Labs, we’re committed to redefining the way people approach laundry day. With Murasaki Scent Oil, we’re excited to offer our customers a product they’ve been clamoring for and a fragrance experience that’s as luxurious as it is safe and sustainable,” says David Watkins, CEO and co-founder of Dirty Labs.
Ambiental scents
The ambiance of early Spring green tea harvests in Japan inspires the new scent. The laundry company says its Murasaki scent “transports you to a realm of sophistication and tranquility.”
It has notes of jasmine, matcha and vetiver. The Murasaki Scent Oil is hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty-free and formulated without fragrance allergens, paraben, synthetic preservatives or endocrine or hormone disruptors.
All of Dirty Labs’ clean fragrances are designed using EU safety standards and formulated without EU-listed fragrance allergens and California Prop 65 chemicals, ensuring a safe and elevated experience for all.
The product is offered in a 2.7 fl oz size and packaged in a recyclable aluminum bottle with a reusable glass dropper with BPA-free plastic. Dirty Labs says the oil is made in the US.
Murasaki Scent Oil retails for US$38, exclusively at Dirty Labs’ website.
Laundry pods
In recent laundry news, Procter & Gamble voluntarily recalled its Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets throughout the US. All products are packaged in flexible film bags, but the risk of damage means consumers are at constant risk of toxic exposure to detergent materials.
The company said the outer packaging — meant to prevent access to the contents — could split open near the zipper track, posing “a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations” if the contents of the laundry packets are ingested. Skin or eye injuries are also a risk of contact.
Earlier this year, New York City, US, lawmakers proposed the Pods Are Plastic Bill, which, if passed, would make it unlawful for any person or entity to sell or distribute any laundry or dishwasher detergent pods and sheets containing polyvinyl alcohol (PVA).
By Sabine Waldeck