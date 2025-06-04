NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025 live: Dow unveils carbon-neutral elastomers for cosmetics
Dow Personal Care is debuting its first silicone elastomer blends under the Decarbia reduced carbon platform, and an extended portfolio for color cosmetics, skin care, and hair care, at the New York Society of Cosmetics Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day, held June 3-4 in the US.
The new products include film formers for color cosmetics and sun care applications, and targeted solutions for conditioning and deposition aids, styling, and cleansers.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Jennifer Marques, global strategic marketing leader at Dow Personal Care, about the ingredients showcased at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day and the company’s carbon reduction agenda.
“With the launch of our first four carbon-neutral elastomers, we offer our customers a solution to decrease their product carbon footprint while using high-performing ingredients,” says Marques.
Decarbonization in cosmetics
Dow says the personal care industry increasingly recognizes the importance of products that benefit people and the planet, referring to the movement as an “industry evolution.” With this focus, Dow offers an extension of Decarbia, a portfolio of reduced carbon materials, including four new silicone elastomer blends.
“Silicone elastomers are well known for their unique sensory and texture profiles and used in various personal care formulations. Dow’s elastomers are valued for their sensory feel, spreadability, and improved water resistance. Thanks to their versatility and functional benefits, formulators can create products with enhanced texture, stability, and effective delivery of active ingredients,” explains Marques.
The carbon-neutral ingredients are the result of Dow’s decarbonization of silicone metal feedstocks.
Marques says the blends do not require any changes in formulation processes, and their applications range from skin and sun care to color cosmetics.
“Incorporating them into beauty care formulations helps reduce the overall carbon footprint of the products on the shelf.”
Dow Consumer Solutions has a fully integrated supply chain, giving it a distinct advantage in silicone production.
“Dow optimizes every step, from raw materials to finished formulations. By investing in this process and offsetting remaining emissions, we offer certified carbon-neutral silicones for personal care. These grades are backed by verified carbon compensation certification, supported by third-party Environmental Product Declarations and certified Life Cycle Analyses,” Marques explains.
“We have selected four anhydrous blends with volatile and non-volatile carrier fluids, including products compatible with organic ingredients and those that can incorporate water or showcase skin microbiome-friendly certification. They are also cold-processable, showcase increased compatibility with many common cosmetic ingredients, and meet regulatory requirements.”
Dow at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day
Dow is also featuring its formulation kit, From Shower to Sensational, which includes 12 crafted formulas containing ingredients such as silicone elastomers, gum blends, organic skin-conditioning polymers, a bio-based SPF booster, and upcycled rice husk silica.
The Dowsil silicone blends, a part of the Decarbia portfolio, come with two film formers for color cosmetics and sun care applications. The liquid formula offers long wear, water repellency, and good sebum. Dow says it is compatible with most cosmetic ingredients, including sunscreen.
The company is also presenting a conditioning agent and deposition aid — Dexcare CD-2 Polymer — with a low viscosity and dual cationic dextran. The product is made for natural oils and silicones and enhances the conditioning power with bio-fermented polymer. It comes in a liquid format, is non-GMO, and biodegradable.
Also on the show floor is Aculyn F1 Polymer, a rheology modifier created for cleansing formulations. Dow describes it as suitable for sulfate-free systems and gives “a smooth flow and clarity in shampoos, face, and body cleansers.”
Additionally, the company is displaying its water-soluble emulsion, Acudyne 2000 Polymer, a humidity-resistant hair styling polymer that aims to give a long-lasting hold, style, and control. Also for hair care, Dow is showing a heat-protecting program, ProtecTress 2.0, for protection against damage and breakage.