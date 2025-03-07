Dr PawPaw raises money for International Women’s Day at rally across India
British beauty brand Dr PawPaw is raising money for International Women’s Day (IWD) by participating in NGO Sisterhood’s Rickshaw Rally across India from March 5–11. The brand recently expanded its product offerings to the Indian beauty market and says its participation in the rally highlights its commitment to the region.
Dr Pawpaw is a skin and hair care company that offers pawpaw fruit-based ingredients in its products. CEO Pauline Paterson is participating in the rally alongside 60 other businesswomen to raise £350,000 (US$452,000) for girls and women in India.
Personal Care Insights spoke to Laura Frankland, head of marketing at Dr PawPaw, about the company’s decision to participate and what the rally entails.
“As part of this rally, the women are driving a rickshaw 1,000 km across India, from Chennai to Goa (the equivalent of traveling from Barcelona to London), navigating treacherous roads, punctured tires, unpredictable weather, and chaotic traffic — all in the name of empowerment,” says Frankland.
Empowering through action
The Sisterhood runs charity and fundraising events throughout the year to support causes that uplift, empower, and support efforts to systematically change the position of women in society.
This year’s IWD theme is “Accelerate Action,” which inspires businesses to take bold and tangible steps to improve women’s equality and opportunities. The money raised from Dr PawPaw’s contribution will help build classrooms, provide maternal health support, and offer skills training for women so that they can achieve financial independence.
Frankland says: “With Dr.Pawpaw’s recent expansion into India, it was a natural step to extend our fundraising efforts to a community we are now part of — aligning with our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the regions where we operate.”
“As a female-founded brand, IWD holds special significance for Pauline Paterson, who has always championed women in business. She is an active member of Buy Women Built, continuously advocating for female entrepreneurship and empowerment. Supporting IWD reflects our core values and ongoing mission to uplift and invest in women worldwide.”
Implications for the personal care industry
The arrival of IWD each year often gives personal care brands the opportunity to restate their commitment to supporting women in business, STEM, and sports.
“With a significant portion of personal care consumers being women, it’s essential for beauty brands like Dr.PawPaw to celebrate IWD and take action to empower them. As an industry that thrives on female support, we are responsible for uplifting, investing in, and creating opportunities for women — both within our businesses and in the wider community,” says Frankland.