Dyson reveals new Nural hair dryer with heat and styling adaptation
19 Mar 2024 --- Dyson showcases the next iteration of its Supersonic Hair Dryer, the Nural, featuring adaptive heat and air flow technologies.
Entering the beauty space in 2016 with the original Supersonic Hair Dryer, the brand has since solidified its foothold in hair styling with the TikTok viral Dyson Airwrap, often sold out online.
Nural promises to protect scalp health and enhance hair’s natural shine with “fast, intelligent drying and no heat damage for all hair types.” It also claims to adapt to a user’s “go-to” styling mode, remembering the last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment and automatically applying them the next time it is in use.
Healthy hair and scalp heat
The new scalp protect mode aims to automatically reduce heat and airflow as it nears the scalp to protect the hair and scalp from damage. The heat is automatically reduced to 55°C as the tool gets closer to the user’s head, which the company describes as “the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed.”
A time-of-flight sensor enables the technology by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the tool and the user’s hair. The Nural’s capsule illumination changes color to show each heat setting.
“From our research into the science of hair, we know that there is a connection between the quality of hair and a healthy scalp,” says Shawn Lim, head of research at Dyson, in a statement from the company.
“The scalp tissue comprises different layers, with the outermost layer serving as a barrier against external stressors. But when your scalp is damaged, moisture loss can occur, a key factor in our development of the scalp protect mode feature. This helps to maintain scalp moisture levels and allows for gentle drying.”
An LED light color automatically changes on the Nural from blue or yellow (low heat) to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the dryer’s distance from the scalp.
Styling preferences
The machine also features attachment learning, remembering styling preferences to simplify the user’s hairstyling routine.
It also has a motion-sensing accelerometer, automatically deactivating the heater and decreasing airflow and noise when it is in between styling passes.
The hair dryer has a new wave and curl diffuser attachment. Dyson says the two-in-one styling attachment is for curlier hair types, such as wavy or coily. It features a traditional curl diffuser, which sits inside a domed bowl that uses reverse air cycle technology to enhance the hair’s natural curl pattern without damaging the scalp with direct heat.
Dyson’s beauty expansion
The Nural has a clear end cap to reveal the technology inside and is available in Ceramic Patina with Topaz and Vinca Blue with Topaz colorways.
It is pricier than the original one at £399.99 (US$507.65) and will be available for purchase in May.
The latest release follows Dyson’s plans to launch 20 new beauty products by 2026 as part of a £500 million (US$634 million) investment in October of 2022 to accelerate research and technology development across its beauty portfolio.
By Sabine Waldeck