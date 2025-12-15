Edgewell and TerraCycle combat razor recycling challenges
Key takeaways
- Edgewell and TerraCycle have launched a US-wide, free mail-back recycling program for Schick and Skintimate razors.
- The initiative targets hard-to-recycle mixed-material razors excluded from curbside systems.
- The program supports circularity goals amid rising sustainability expectations in personal care.
Edgewell Personal Care has partnered with TerraCycle for a US-wide recycling program for razors, covering the Schick and Skintimate razor brands.
The program aims to provide consumers with a simple way to dispose of razors, which are challenging to recycle due to their complex material composition.
“Razors are made from a mix of metal and plastic, which means most local recycling services can’t process these items. As a result, consumers are often left without a real recycling option,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle.
“The Edgewell Schick and Skintimate Free Recycling Program addresses this challenge by giving consumers a free, nationwide option to recycle these products and make disposal easier.”
Consumers across the US can return disposable razors from the two brands, along with their plastic packaging, through a pre-paid mail-back system. After signing up, they can download a free shipping label.
The waste will then be disposed of in a secure, puncture-proof box before being sent to TerraCycle for recycling.
“Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we’re offering a convenient recycling option that helps consumers give products a second life, reflecting our sustainability strategy to support circularity where possible and encouraging more participation in recycling,” says Amy Knight, VP of Global Sustainability at Edgewell.
The program is aimed at individuals, households, schools, and community organizations.
Recyclable personal care
Companies are paying increased attention to the circularity at all stages of personal care product production. From formulation to packaging, more brands share the common goal of reducing waste and prolonging material use before it reaches a landfill.
Consumer demand is a key driver of this change. A 2025 Innova Market Insights survey indicates that 42% of global consumers chose personal care brands with refillable packaging options in 2024, and 25% overall opted for product alternatives that were packaged in refillable options.
Environmentally sustainable beauty has evolved from an added bonus to a standard, as consumers and regulations increasingly demand transparent and traceable supply chains. The industry is being held to new environmental standards, and has responded with technological innovations and increased transparency.
Givaudan previously told Personal Care Insights that the industry should start partnering with suppliers for end-to-end traceability, farm-level certification, and rethinking packaging solutions to maximize reusability and recyclability.