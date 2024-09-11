ELF Cosmetics and Tinder create Vault collection to spark confidence for first dates
11 Sep 2024 --- ELF Cosmetics and Tinder team up to “Put Your ELF Out There” with a new collection that includes limited-edition products available in the US and UK.
The Vault carries the Tinder Box with two nourishing lip oils and a mini lip liner in a custom tin along with the All Slick No Ick: Face Primer, Set-Uationship: Setting Mist and Flame Changer: Makeup Bag.
It’s a Match! Stick Lippies are also part of the collaboration, featuring single-use lipstick matches for “convenient application.” The new lip products are available separately from the Vault in limited quantities.
ELF says the products are inspired by “the relationship between self-expression and confidence when creating new connections.”
“Confidence is key when sparking new connections. Your bravest, funniest, most charming self shines through when you look and feel your best,” says Melissa Hobley, CMO at Tinder.
Amping get-ready routines
Research from Censuswide, conducted on behalf of Tinder and ELF, found that over one in three (35%) of surveyed singles see first dates as the perfect opportunity to experience new makeup looks. The survey gathered data from approximately 4,000 single daters, over 18, across the UK and US.
“ELF and Tinder are kindred spirits, united in our commitment to self-expression and empowerment. Together, we create a constellation that further fuels our community’s confidence,” says Kory Marchisotto, CMO at ELF Beauty.
“We draw inspiration directly from the pulse of our communities and translate it into bold action. Knowing 80% of singles in the study said having a get-ready routine impacts their confidence on a first date, we created products to help them feel like their most empowered selves.”
“The majority of Tinder users are 18–30 years old, so working with their favorite beauty brand was a no-brainer. Nearly half (46%) of surveyed singles said they notice when their date has spent time on their appearance. So, together with ELF, we’re proud to empower more singles to embrace all the pre-date butterflies, the optimism, and even a bit of the nerves so that they can face the first date with a confidence born from bold self-expression.”
Multi-channel marketing
The brands also created a campaign video to poke fun at the getting ready experience before a first date and “how a bold look can help with pre-date nerves and inspire confidence.” The video features Too Hot Too Handle’s Harry Jowsey.
ELF’s Beauty Squad members in the US and UK will have the chance to receive exclusive access to Tinder Gold for US$1 or £1 for the first month of their subscription, giving users unlimited likes, access to Passport (allowing users to see anyone in the world) and the ability to view who likes the user.
The collaboration will also be available for the first time via DashMart, a new type of fulfillment platform from DoorDash available in select US cities.