Essity acquires Edgewell’s Feminine Care for stronger growth in North America
Key takeaways
- Essity acquires Edgewell’s feminine care business.
- The acquisition strengthens Essity’s position in the North American hygiene market.
- Edgewell states that the divestment will allow it to concentrate on core product categories and improve financial performance.
Swedish hygiene and health products company Essity has acquired Edgewell Personal Care’s feminine care business. The brands included in the deal are Carefree, Stayfree, and o.b. in North America, and Playtex globally.
The deal’s purchase price amounted to US$340 million on a cash and debt-free basis. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
Essity says the investment will focus on high-margin categories and expand its US market position, noting that North America is the largest hygiene market globally.
Edgewell states that its divestment will enable it to focus on its core categories and enhance its financial performance. Earlier this year, it reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results that fell short of Wall Street expectations.
The feminine hygiene business unit offers a range of menstrual products, including liners, pads, and tampons. The acquisition is made through an asset deal, which includes the aforementioned brands in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.
For the Playtex brand, Essity will have global rights and will also take ownership of a production facility in Delaware, US.
“I am looking forward to further growing these well-known brands, using our established recipe for success within Feminine Care. With this acquisition, we are building a stronger personal care business in North America, in line with our strategy to focus on high-yielding categories in attractive geographies,” says Ulrika Kolsrud, president and CEO of Essity.
Essity currently holds feminine care brands such as Libresse, Libra, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, and Nosotras.