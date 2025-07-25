Beyond The Headlines: Eurofins breaks revenue record, Kimberly-Clark UK invests in hydrogen
This week in personal care news, Eurofins reported record-breaking revenues for the first half of 2025. Kimberly-Clark signed long-term green hydrogen deals, investing £125 million (US$168.4 million) to halve its natural gas use at two UK sites by 2027. Meanwhile, L’Oréal Paris announced the US launch of its social media viral Elvive Glycolic + Gloss hair care line at Walmart.
Business news
Eurofins achieved record revenues of €3.61 billion (US$4.23 billion) in H1 2025, up 5.7% year-on-year, marking its strongest half-year performance. Organic revenue growth hit 3.9%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to €810 million (US$951.5 million), boosting margins to 22.4%. Net profit jumped 12.3% to €247 million (US$290 million), and free cash flow improved 8% to €354 million (US$415.8 million). The company completed 22 acquisitions and expanded its lab network, including a Barcelona facility in Spain. Eurofins confirmed its 2025 and 2027 targets, projecting continued growth and strategic investments in digitalization and owned infrastructure.
La Roche-Posay partnered with Soho House to provide the skin care brand’s Anthelios sunscreens at all US locations. Guests will be supplied facial sunscreen in their rooms and face and body sunscreen at poolside areas. This is Soho House’s first major sun care partnership in the US since 2021. To support the launch, La Roche-Posay will host summer events with free product samples and skin cancer screenings, promoting its message of daily sun protection.
Ethics and sustainability
Kimberly-Clark became the first UK consumer goods maker to sign long-term green hydrogen deals, investing £125 million (US$168.4 million) with Carlton Power and Hyro. From 2027, new hydrogen facilities at its Barrow and Northfleet sites, UK, will cut natural gas use in half and lower carbon emissions by 28,500 metric tonnes annually. This is equivalent to taking 20,000 petrol cars off the road. Backed by UK government funding, the Barrow plant will supply 100GWh of green hydrogen annually, and Northfleet 47GWh.
Natrue announced the return of its Natural Cosmetics Week campaign in November under the theme “Natural Care, Real Impact: Trust What’s Behind the Label.” The campaign aims to highlight the performance and integrity of certified natural and organic cosmetics, emphasizing that nature and science can work synergistically. With rising demand for transparency and sustainability in beauty, Natrue is calling on consumers to look beyond marketing and trust verified labels. The global initiative will include expert webinars, social media activations, and educational content to promote ethical beauty.
Business expansions
L’Oréal Paris announced it will launch its Elvive Glycolic + Gloss hair care line in the US, exclusively at Walmart starting August 1, 2025. The collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in serum formulated with glycolic acid and claims to deliver up to 14 times smoother, shinier hair. According to L’Oréal, the line gained viral success overseas, garnering over 15 million views on TikTok and Instagram. The US launch targets the growing demand for #GlossyHair and #GlassHair trends. Gen Z actress Ariana Greenblatt will be the face of the campaign.
Ritual announced it will expand into Ulta Beauty, bringing four clinically backed supplements, including its prenatal multivitamin, to select stores and the retailer’s e-commerce site. The brand takes a science-backed and transparent approach to supplement formulation. At Ulta’s Wellness Shop, Ritual will offer products with clean ingredients, sustainable packaging, and vegan formulas, providing ongoing support for social causes.
Croma-Pharma announced that Novaestiq, its joint venture with Gore Range Capital, has joined beauty platform Waldencast. As part of the deal, Croma’s injectable fillers, including Saypha ChIQ and Saypha MagIQ, will launch in the US under the Obagi Medical brand, pending FDA approval. This marks Croma’s first significant entry into the US market and supports its goal of expanding its science-backed aesthetic treatments globally.
Consumer health and well-being
Ulta Beauty announced it raised over US$2.4 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS). The US-based nonprofit organization works to help young people reach their full potential through one-on-one mentoring relationships. The funds were collected through a month-long donation campaign across Ulta’s over 1,400 US stores and online, running earlier this year from May to June. The money will support BBBS’ wellness programs, which focus on mental health, self-care, and confidence-building for young people in over 5,000 communities.
The US FDA recalled over 67,000 cases of Power Stick roll-on deodorants due to manufacturing defects that violated good manufacturing practices. The affected products include Power Stick for Her (Powder Fresh), Power Stick Invisible Protection (Spring Fresh), and Power Stick Original Nourishing. Producer AP Deauville sells the products nationwide, and while the FDA did not detail the specific issues, the recall spans multiple product lots.
Shiseido discovered that retinol can help prevent future wrinkles by maintaining the softness of the skin’s papillary layer. Using its proprietary 3D imaging system, the company found that this top layer of the dermis absorbs mechanical stress, such as that caused by facial expressions, which would otherwise damage collagen and lead to wrinkles. Shiseido’s research revealed that three types of collagen (I, III, and V) are key to keeping this layer soft, but their levels decline with age. Retinol was found to stimulate production of all three, suggesting its potential beyond reducing existing wrinkles, but also to prevent the formation of new ones.
New product launches
Innersense Organic Beauty launched its first hair bond repair product, the Repair Mask, a treatment clinically shown to reduce hair damage by 7 times and split ends by 8 times after one use. The mask is formulated with hydrolyzed moringa protein and strengthens hair from within without synthetic bonding agents or silicones. It also features vitamin C and tamanu oil to boost elasticity and moisture. The product claims to be suitable for all hair types, is available online, and is set to launch in Ulta Beauty stores in August.
K18 announced it will launch HeatBounce globally in August. The product is a heat protectant for hair powered by the company’s patented ResiliCore technology. It aims to protect hair from heat damage of up to 232°C by penetrating the hair cortex, where damage happens. Its clinical tests claim the product reduces blow-dry breakage by 85%. HeatBounce transforms from a lightweight cream into a mist and shields hair from heat, UV, and mechanical stress. A campaign will accompany the launch, with celebrity stylist Devante Turnbull, known for working with SZA, showcasing product results across multiple hair types.
VT-Cosmetics launched its K-beauty innovation Reedle Shot in Ulta Beauty stores across the US, marking the brand’s first major retail rollout in North America. Reedle Shot, which went viral on TikTok, is known as “microneedling in a bottle.” It uses patented micro-spicules made from marine sponges to create tiny skin channels, boosting absorption without pain or recovery time. The formula includes Centella asiatica, green propolis, and hyaluronic acid to deliver “clinic-like results at home.” VT also introduced exclusive starter kits and its vegan PDRN essence, targeting consumers who seek technology-driven regenerative skin care.