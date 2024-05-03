EWG calls out FDA’s slow progress as 1 in 4 sunscreens fail adequate protection standards
03 May 2024 --- The Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases its 2024 Guide to Sunscreens, revealing that three-quarters of approximately 1,700 evaluated SPF products fell short of “adequate” sun protection, with many containing ingredients that pose health risks.
Emily Spilman, a program manager for Healthy Living Science at EWG, asserts that “consumers deserve better.”
“Many of the products we reviewed don’t offer balanced UVA and UVB protection. Some ingredients commonly found in sunscreens have been linked to human and environmental concerns.”
“But they’re still widely used in hundreds of products, even though they have not been tested adequately for safety. It’s outrageous that shoppers may be slathering these potentially harmful chemicals on their skin every day without the reassurance of those safety tests.”
EWG’s guide evaluates the safety and effectiveness of various sun protection products included in lists of top-rated recreational sunscreens, SPF products marketed for babies and children, daily-use moisturizers with SPF and lip balms with SPF.
Sunscreen standard
Most top-rated sunscreens identified by EWG contain zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both. These ingredients are known to offer sun protection with fewer health concerns. Zinc oxide, for instance, provides stable protection from both UVA and UVB rays, offering broad-spectrum protection.
“Fortunately for consumers, 235 sunscreens meet our rigorous standards. And we now have 51 EWG Verified sunscreens,” highlights Spilman.
“This year, we’ve added search filters to help consumers find products that meet their preferences while offering adequate protection without potentially harmful ingredients such as oxybenzone, octinoxate and fragrance.”
In 2023, EWG introduced Verified sunscreens, which set a “new gold standard for sunscreen safety.” These products are free from harmful chemicals and provide “unparalleled transparency.”
“EWG Verified sunscreens offer consumers peace of mind while the FDA drags its feet,” said Swei. “By searching for the mark on packaging and the product website, consumers can easily find products that offer adequate protection without harmful ingredients,” says Homer Swei, EWG’s SVP of Healthy Living Science.
FDA falls behind
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked sunscreen manufacturers for more safety data about the non-mineral filters in sunscreens.
According to the EWG, it’s been more than two decades since the FDA approved a new active ingredient for use in SPF products, “which leaves US consumers behind in the global sunscreen innovation race.”
“The rest of the world is light years ahead in sunscreen innovation. We need 21st-century FDA regulations to ensure the safety of sunscreen products,” asserts Swei.
“Companies have repeatedly ignored their responsibility to provide essential safety studies to the FDA. With the FDA constantly shifting its deadlines, the industry is stuck in regulatory limbo, leaving consumers in the dark about the risks they might be taking.”
Demand for improvement
The FDA has proposed that two substances are generally recognized as safe and effective for sunscreens, while the EU has greenlighted more than 30.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenging US FDA’s regulations on sunscreen, vocalizing a need to expand the list of approved ingredients to improve UV protection, which sparked the conversation: “Is sunscreen socialist?”
“The lack of new FDA-approved sunscreen ingredients is a growing concern. The agency needs to ensure US consumers have access to the safest sunscreen options. Because of tighter regulations in this country, it’s challenging to get new ingredients approved,” writes the EWG.
The organization argues that the sunscreen industry has “failed” to provide the FDA with “sufficient” safety data about the other active ingredients to safely allow their use in SPF products.
By Sabine Waldeck