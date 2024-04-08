FDA finds no evidence of asbestos in talc-based cosmetic products
08 Apr 2024 --- The US FDA releases the results of its 2023 sampling assignment, testing talc-containing cosmetic products for asbestos using Polarized Light Microscopy and Transmission Electron Microscopy. The FDA tested 50 samples but did not detect asbestos in any of them.
In accordance with the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act of 2022, the FDA says it intends to develop regulations for standardized testing procedures for detecting asbestos in cosmetic products containing talc.
Natural minerals such as talc are used in cosmetic products for various functions, including texture enhancement and moisture absorption.
Talc may become contaminated during mining by asbestos, a known carcinogen, warns the FDA. Rigorous testing is required to guarantee product safety and prevent contamination.
Testing and selection
AMA Analytical Services (AMA) conducted the testing as the FDA recognized its expertise in asbestos analysis and its accreditation through the National Institute of Standards and Technology administered National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program.
The FDA selected and purchased cosmetic products. Samples were blinded and sent to AMA for analysis. It says it chose products based on criteria, such as the kind of cosmetic product that contains talc, the price range, products that are popular on social media and in ads, products targeted at children, products targeted at women of color and third-party reports of possible asbestos contamination.
Companies and brands of products tested include Coty’s Clairol, Dior, L’Oreal Paris, Kiko Milano, ColourPop, Too Faced, Yves Rocher, Rimmel London, Shiseido and Pat McGrath Labs.
Abandoning asbestos
AMA has been working with the FDA on talc-containing cosmetics testing since 2018. In 2022, the FDA and AMA found no evidence of asbestos in all 50 cosmetics products tested.
Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a final rule to ban the ongoing use of chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos imported into the US under the Biden administration. This marked a total ban on asbestos use in consumer goods.
By Venya Patel