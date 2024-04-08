Data reveals top searched UK celebrity beauty brands and products
08 Apr 2024 --- Stranger Things actress Milly Bobby Brown’s skin care brand, Florence by Mills, was reported as the most searched celebrity-owned UK beauty brand using Google search volume data sourced from Upbeat Agency.
The agency analyzed the monthly search volume for search terms relating to British celebrity beauty brands. Other companies included in the top five were Trinny London, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Pleasing and Rose Inc.
Jordan Bucknell, CEO of Upbeat Agency, says: “While many celebrities have started a company, not many have been as successful or popular as these five.”
“That is because they have a passion for what they are creating, and they are credible advocates for their businesses. The brands have surpassed the initial celebrity hype stage because they produce quality products that have stood the test of time and silenced critics.”
Ranking celebrity beauty
Florence by Mills received an average monthly Google search of 168,490. The coffee skin care range was the most popular in the brand’s portfolio, with 8,100 global monthly searches.
Trinny London, by Trinny Woodall, came in second as the most popular British celebrity brand with 99,000 average monthly searches on Google. Woodall was in a presenting duo with Susannah Constantine on What Not To Wear. The entrepreneur is well-known for her style and beauty brand on social media platforms.
Trinny London’s most in-demand product is the Miracle Blur, a lip and line filler, with 2,100 monthly global searches.
Victoria Beckham Beauty by ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham landed in third place, with 61,000 searches per month on Google. Victoria Beckham Beauty sells makeup, skin care and fragrances. Its most searched product is the Satin Kajal Liner, with 250 monthly searches.
Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing took fourth place with 23,040 monthly searches on average. Pleasing was launched in 2021 and sells a unisex range of nail polishes, skin care products and clothing.
It has since released various collections, including Shroom Bloom, Hot Holiday and The Pollinators. The brand’s most popular range was fragrances, with 2,100 searches a month.
Rose Inc, by model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, was in fifth place with 23,040 monthly global searches. The brand is known for its sustainable products and non-comedogenic formulations across makeup and skin care.
Rose Inc’s most searched product is the tinted serum, with 4,200 monthly searches.
By Sabine Waldeck