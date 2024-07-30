FDA introduces new tools for cosmetic product management
30 Jul 2024 --- The US FDA announces new features implemented within Cosmetics Direct, the agency’s electronic cosmetic product registration and listing portal.
The newly added functionalities allow the manufacturer, packer or distributor of a cosmetic product to discontinue cosmetic products that are no longer on the market and subsequently relist them when they are reintroduced.
Compared to previous methods, this updated system seeks to offer greater flexibility and efficiency, aiming to streamline the process for industry stakeholders in managing their product portfolios.
Discontinuing a product differs from removing it. When brands discontinue products and remove them from active circulation, the system retains their information for potential relisting.
Deleted products, however, are permanently erased from the system.
The FDA encourages all responsible persons to familiarize themselves with the new features and to utilize Cosmetics Direct for their cosmetic product registration and listing needs.
This update comes as the US beauty sector currently undergoes a monumental shift with the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), marking the most significant expansion of the FDA’s authority to regulate cosmetics since the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act was passed in 1938.
US-based Registrar Corp recently introduced a “first-of-its-kind” Adverse Event Management software to help cosmetics companies comply with the new MoCRA requirement.