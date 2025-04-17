Febreze unveils scent of the year: Vanilla Suede encourages consumers to wind down
Procter & Gamble (P&G) brand Febreze has released its scent of the year for 2025 in home fragrances: Vanilla Suede. The new scent was designed to create a home environment where “consumers can relax in our fast-paced world.”
The home scent brand says, “This new fragrance aims to enhance your living space with a comforting and indulgent aroma, reflecting consumers’ evolving desires for warmth and serenity in their homes.”
It says that consumers seek ways to “create personal sanctuaries” and promote feelings of indulgence and comfort.
Aiming for the “joy of missing out”
The scent consists of a mixture of smoked vanilla, golden amber, and bushed mahogany. It was developed through the research and innovation program from P&G’s Molecular Discovery Suite.
Febreze leveraged technology that analyzed the molecular structure of fragrance ingredients to understand their interactions.
The brand monitored global market trends by tracking design, fashion, technology, and lifestyles to better understand its consumers. Febreze also researched extensively to see what consumers seek from home fragrances.
It says that the product aims to elevate its consumers’ home environment and create a “joy of missing out,” referencing the common colloquial term “fear of missing out,” which is used when staying home.
The scent can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and was made to be used as the last step of a cleaning routine.
Earlier this year, Febreze launched its Plug scent booster, a device designed to give users control over their home fragrance. The device features a slider to adjust scent levels and a Scent Boost button for a 40-minute burst of “extra freshness.” It is compatible with over 30 Febreze Plug refills.
The new product comes in Febreze Air and Febreze Plug format.