Beyond The Headlines: Givaudan partners with Louvre, Kering’s financials fall short
Key takeaways
- Givaudan partnered with Louvre Abu Dhabi to create an olfactory cultural experience.
- Kering’s Q3 report showed a 10% revenue decline, signaling improvement from Q2.
- Beauty and sports collaborations gained traction, with Paula’s Choice and Aveeno partnering with women’s professional sports leagues.
In this week’s news, Givaudan and Louvre Abu Dhabi partnered to showcase scent as a cultural experience at the museum. Kering released its Q3 financial report, with revenue down 10%. Paula’s Choice and the Seattle Reign FC started a multi-year partnership.
Business news
Givaudan and Louvre Abu Dhabi partnered to showcase scent as a cultural expression through art. The fine fragrance company says the partnership is part of its ongoing commitment to building collaborations with museums. Meanwhile, adding fragrance to the museum’s architecture aims to “capture the spirit” of the museum. The Louvre will offer an olfactory guided tour to deepen visitors’ cultural experience.
Joy Group completed its acquisition of Italian dermatological hair care brand Foltène. The deal comes as awareness of scalp and hair health continues to increase. The deal covers a complete acquisition of Foltène’s brand business, including its distribution network, supply chain system, and research laboratory. The Chinese multi-brand beauty group says the acquisition enhances its footprint in the sector.
Taekwang acquired the K-beauty brand Aekyung Industrial for US$331 million to accelerate its presence in the cosmetics sector. The agreement gives Taekwang a controlling stake of 63% in the South Korean brand and is expected to close in January. The deal marks one of this year’s largest consumer goods acquisitions in the country.
Kering reported €3.415 million (US$3.965 million) in revenue in its Q3 report, down 10% as reported and 5% on a comparable basis. This includes a 5% negative currency effect. Meanwhile, the 5% decrease in the comparable basis represents a 10% growth compared to Q2, where a 15% decrease was reported. Kering’s CEO said that although the Q3 report demonstrates improvement, it remains far below that of the market.
Sport and beauty collaborations
Paula’s Choice entered a multi-year partnership with Seattle Reign FC, making it the club’s official upper-back kit partner. The partnership comes amid an accelerated growth of women’s professional sport. The Paula’s Choice logo first appeared on the team shirts last week. As the skin care brand is Seattle-born and women-led, the football club said the partnership represents “more than just a jersey placement” — elevating women globally, driving growth, and challenging norms.
In Toronto, Canada, Kenvue brand Aveeno collaborated with the Professional Women’s Hockey League as its official body care partner for the 2025–2026 season. Through the collaboration, Aveeno aims to emphasize the role of skin care in terms of confidence, strength, and wellness. Kenvue Canada stated that athletes often overlook their skin as they push their bodies daily, facing physical and environmental challenges.
Personal care initiatives
Ultra Violette announced the return of Skinvestment Day, the SPF brand’s annual event that rewards using sun protection daily. The brand offers customers the chance to “future-proof” their faces with promotions on sunscreen. The event runs for the fifth year and aims to help consumers stock up on sunscreen as SPF and sun safety continue to gain momentum.
On October 20, Desert Essence celebrated National Dental Hygiene Day, highlighting the growing demand for natural and sustainable oral hygiene. The company blends ethically sourced botanicals with a sustainability focus. Specifically, it creates oral care free from alcohol, fluoride, and gluten.
Product recalls
The UK government recalled a bath bomb that contains butylphenyl methylpropional as it presents serious chemical risks. The product, Bubble Up Mermaid You Look The Bath Bomb, may harm the reproductive system, the health of an unborn child, and may cause skin sensitization. The chemical is prohibited in cosmetic products and therefore does not meet the requirements of Regulation (EC) 1223/2009 or the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013. Users were advised to return the bath bomb, sold by One Beyond, for a full refund.